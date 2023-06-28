Gov. Chris Sununu speaks with advocates about two bills he signed to make it easier for out-of-state license holders to get approved to work in New Hampshire and creates a fund to help the Office of Professional Licensure and Certification to update its systems. OPLC Executive Director Lindsey Courtney stands at Sununu's immediate left.
CONCORD — Gov. Chris Sununu signed legislation Wednesday to grant New Hampshire privileges to out-of-state professional license holders and to create a $5 million account to modernize the state’s licensing infrastructure.
Surrounded by business leaders and legislators, Sununu admitted these bills fell well short of the sweeping licensing overhaul he had presented as part of his two-year state budget plan last February.
“Did we get everything we wanted? No, I didn’t think we would but we did pretty well,” Sununu said.
The biggest change is to grant reciprocity for out-of-state license holders if they are seeking a license “substantially similar” to ours (HB 594).
During the COVID-19 pandemic, Sununu signed executive orders that carried out the principle of this change but the state law was needed once the public health emergency ended.
Ross Connolly, northeast regional state director with fiscally conservative Americans for Prosperity, said this can help employers struggling to find workers with record unemployment and a chronic shortage in most key industries.
AFP began the effort seeking licensing reform back in 2017 because New Hampshire was behind the curve when it came to breaking down barriers to certain occupational industries, he said.
“This is a huge step in the right direction,” Connolly said. “We can get these qualified license holders to New Hampshire; this should make it as easy as possible to do so.”
Jeff Kibbie, a managing partner with Custom Electric and Communications in Merrimack, said he’s had a “front-row seat” working to help apprenticeship electricians get their licensing papers.
“This begins to reform the system for the better by giving workers more economic freedom,” Kibbie said. “The right policies are essential to helping our state achieve its full potential.”
The second bill (HB 655) rewrites the licensing and certification laws while giving the Office of Professional Licensure and Certification the tools it needs to bring its systems into the 21st century, Sununu said.
Since 2019, licensing has been a cash cow for state government. Fees every year have brought in at least $3 million more than it cost to regulate these industries.
Until now, that surplus went back to the state treasury.
This new measure allows the agency to keep $5 million in excess fees with any surplus beyond that going to the state’s general budget.
Sununu credited OPLC Director Lindsey Courtney with making the case to lawmakers that her agency had to upgrade a paper-laden system with a digital one that can allow it to manage all the disparate licensing boards and commissions.
“These systems are very expensive and this will give her the resources she needs to bring the OPLC into the future,” Sununu said. “She’s already begun to make enormous progress.”
In addition, Sununu predicted this could also lead to lowering some licensing fees.
“Our fees are all over the map, some are very high, others are not providing enough,” Sununu said. “The OPLC will be able to standardize all the fees to meet the real needs at the actual costs.”
In his budget package, Sununu had called for eliminating 34 licenses and 14 state boards.
Lawmakers received literally hundreds of emails and messages from these boards and their clients pleading for them to remain.
Ultimately, the Republican-led House of Representatives, with overwhelming Democratic support, peeled all those changes back instead eliminating a few licenses such as one that “hawkers and peddlers” needed to get to sell wares on the street.
“The Legislature will need to push back against this overwhelming effort to essentially protect fiefdoms,” Sununu said.
“Clearly there remain some boards that do not need to exist.”
