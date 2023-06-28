Sununu hails licensing reforms
Gov. Chris Sununu speaks with advocates about two bills he signed to make it easier for out-of-state license holders to get approved to work in New Hampshire and creates a fund to help the Office of Professional Licensure and Certification to update its systems. OPLC Executive Director Lindsey Courtney stands at Sununu's immediate left.

 By Kevin Landrigan Union Leader Staff

CONCORD — Gov. Chris Sununu signed legislation Wednesday to grant New Hampshire privileges to out-of-state professional license holders and to create a $5 million account to modernize the state’s licensing infrastructure.

Surrounded by business leaders and legislators, Sununu admitted these bills fell well short of the sweeping licensing overhaul he had presented as part of his two-year state budget plan last February.