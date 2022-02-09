Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles could be the hottest ever played, as an extended stretch of abnormally warm weather moves over Southern California.
High temperatures late this week and weekend, normally in the 60s, will be some 20 to 25 degrees above normal. The mercury will approach 90 degrees, near record highs.
For the first time in California’s history the National Weather Service has issued heat advisories in February, affecting more than 16 million people. Until this point such advisories had only occurred between April and October.
“Visitors from cold weather states not acclimated to the heat may be at a higher risk for heat- related illnesses,” warned the Weather Service in Los Angeles. “Avoid strenuous outdoor activities [and] drink plenty of water.”
The warnings, coming as tens of thousands of spectators flock to California, highlight the extent to which rising temperatures are transforming the way Americans live and their iconic pastimes.
High temperatures will begin to ramp up Wednesday as high pressure to the north and a zone of low pressure to the southeast funnel air westward down the Sierra Nevada. That allows for a process called “adiabatic compression” — as air descends in the atmosphere, it’s compressed by increasing air pressure and, subsequently, warms up and dries out.
Wednesday’s temperature is predicted to peak near 87 degrees in downtown Los Angeles. The forecast high is 89 degrees Thursday, dipping back to 87 Friday. The high on Saturday and Sunday will hover around 88 degrees, with the heat advisory remaining in effect.
Thursday’s forecast high in Los Angeles would break the Feb. 10 record of 88, set in 2016. Friday, Saturday and Sunday could come close to calendar-day records, in the upper 80s and low 90s.
Dating back to 1877, only six February days in Los Angeles have achieved highs of 90. The upcoming temperatures will probably remain just below that threshold and they’re unlikely to rise as high as in 1995, when they reached 94 degrees on Feb. 2 and 3.
Relief will come in the form of overnight low temperatures, which will fall into the 50s. That will offer a period of cooling and a respite from the taxing conditions.
Super Bowl LVI will take place at 3:30 p.m. Sunday in Inglewood, Calif. as the Los Angeles Rams square off against the Cincinnati Bengals. According to data compiled by SportingNews.com, it will be the hottest Super Bowl on record if temperatures reach predicted highs.
There have been 54 Super Bowls since the first one at the L.A. Coliseum in 1967. Twenty of them have been played in domes, with the remainder outdoors.
Super Bowl VII, which also took place in Los Angeles, now ranks as the hottest Super Bowl recorded. On that day, Jan. 14, 1973, temperatures soared to 84 degrees by kickoff.
Sunday’s Super Bowl will likely eclipse that; temperatures will be in the mid-to-upper 80s as the game commences.