Winfried Feneberg
The New Hampshire School Administrators Association has selected Winfried Feneberg of the Kearsarge Regional district as the 2021 New Hampshire Superintendent of the Year. Feneberg was recognized for his myriad efforts to foster and promote a positive school and district culture, his comprehension of the nuanced challenges of education and his engagement with all stakeholders throughout his tenure leading the district.
Kearsarge Assistant Superintendent Michael Bessette said, “Winfried has a deep appreciation for the unique cultural, demographic and geographical qualities of the seven towns that make up the Kearsarge Regional School District, and he takes great care to ensure all of those communities are represented and heard during the decision making process.”
Superintendent Feneberg was also chosen for the honor due to his strengths as a communicator, the positive influence he has on staff throughout the district, and the spirit of inclusion he’s fostered throughout the district – ensuring that student, staff and community voices are heard and considered on a variety of issues.