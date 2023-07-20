ROSARIO DAWSON narrates “Superpowered: The DC Story,” streaming in three parts on Max.
The ambitious effort covers 80 years of comic book history and features more than 60 new and vintage interviews with artists, writers, actors and fans of “Superman,” “Batman” and a host of heroes who have emerged since Action Comic #1 appeared in 1938.
The series accentuates the primal appeal of the original comic books, their audacious use of four-color printing, fantastic graphic design and a style of storytelling that hearkens back to basic tales of good and evil, heroes and villains and mythic archetypes.
Part one explores the explosive beginnings of “Superman” and “Batman,” who offered young readers tales of heroic acts during the Depression, a time of rising dictatorships, war and uncertainty. It shows how “Wonder Woman” emerged during World War II and concludes with a McCarthy-era backlash against comics and their “corrupting” influence on youth, as well as DC Comics’ uncertain future after being folded in to larger corporate management.
Part two sees competition from another comic “universe” that seems more in touch with the counterculture of the 1960s and ’70s. It also explores the uncertainty about embarking on a movie version of “Superman,” the 1978 blockbuster that created a dominant film genre.
The third installment explores new and emerging characters and efforts to reflect 21st-century concerns.
“Superpowered” should appeal to those who identify as “DC” readers, and its timing is curious. From the time of “Superman” in the late 1970s, and certainly through most of the digitally enhanced films of this century, comic book adaptations have been seen as a sure thing at the box office. Like much of the entertainment universe, that may be changing. The recent adaptation of “The Flash” is considered a major money-loser for Warner Bros. Over in Marvel-land, Disney’s CEO Bob Iger has suggested that the market has been oversaturated with Marvel adaptations and that even “Star Wars” movies and adaptations are no longer certain of success.
And now, the current writers and actors strike has put a damper on this summer’s San Diego Comic Con, a gathering of fans eager to anticipate the next big spectacle. With Comic Con a shadow of itself, fans may have to console themselves with “Superpowered.”
• Iceland, and its power to attract tourists to its unique landscape and geology, looms large in “Black Sands,” a noir series streaming on Viaplay, about a detective who discovers that a serial killer has been using Iceland’s rugged terrain to disguise murders as “accidents.”
A date-rape drink drugger suspect is closer than anyone suspected on “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” (9 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14).
Streaming on Amazon Prime, “The Man in the Net” is a 1959 United Artists “message” movie starring Alan Ladd (“Shane”) as an aspiring painter who drops out of the Madison Avenue rat race to move to a bucolic Connecticut town, where his alcoholic, neurotic and status-obsessed wife (Carolyn Jones, Morticia on “The Addams Family”) loses her mind. Over the course of this very strange film, Ladd’s character is accused of his wife’s murder, pursued by a rural lynch mob and saved by a gaggle of friendly kids and the sympathies of a pretty neighbor, played by Diane Brewster, best known as teacher Miss Canfield on “Leave It to Beaver.” Directed by Michael Curtiz (“Casablanca,” “Mildred Pierce.”)
Out of this world on “Young Sheldon” (8 p.m., CBS, r, TV-PG) ... Heidi Klum and Jimmy Fallon play “Password” (8 p.m., NBC, TV-14) ... “Alert: Missing Persons Unit” (8 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... “Generation Gap” (8 p.m., ABC, TV-14) ... A new Norse spirit emerges on “Ghosts” (8:30 p.m., CBS, r, TV-PG).
Todd impersonates another lawyer on “So Help Me Todd” (9 p.m., CBS, r, TV-PG) ... “Stars on Mars” (9 p.m., Fox, TV-PG) ... “The Chase” (9 p.m., ABC, TV-14).
A home invasion leads to a family’s slaughter on “CSI: Vegas” (10 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14) ... A tycoon is surveilled by a drone on “Magnum P.I.” (10 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14) ... “Press Your Luck” (10 p.m., ABC, TV-14).
Due to the Writers Guild strike, all late-night shows are in repeats.
Gayle King, Tony Dokoupil and Betty Gilpin appear on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” (11:35 p.m., CBS) ... Jimmy Fallon welcomes Ryan Gosling, Gugu Mbatha-Raw and Pete Lee on “The Tonight Show” (11:35 p.m., NBC) ... Seth Rogen, Mike Tyson and Iggy Azalea appear on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” (11:35 p.m., ABC).
Amy Poehler and Lucinda Williams visit “Late Night With Seth Meyers” (12:35 a.m., NBC) ... Cristin Milioti and Franz Ferdinand appear on “The Late Late Show With James Corden” (12:37 a.m., CBS).