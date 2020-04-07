CONCORD — New Hampshire took a dip but remained in the top 10 of states with the most aggressive efforts to limit exposure to COVID-19, according to an updated survey.
The latest ranking from WalletHub put New Hampshire in ninth place, which was down from the fourth place it had earned in a March 23 survey by the organization.
In the first ranking of the states by the group on March 16, New Hampshire was 11th best.
The ranking of 51 different metrics bears little relationship with the actual infection rate in each state from the coronavirus.
New York placed first and remained the epicenter of the virus.
Rhode Island (sixth) and Massachusetts (eighth) ranked higher than New Hampshire in the survey, but both New England neighbors have much higher rates of positive cases and deaths from the disease than this state has.
What appeared to pull down the Granite State in this new survey was economic impact from the pandemic, as in that metric, New Hampshire placed 34th.
Soon after the outbreak, New Hampshire had one of the largest increases in jobless claims as Gov. Chris Sununu expanded benefits and signed an executive order that waived a one-week waiting period before the unemployed can collect.
Other variables in the survey for economic impact include the concentration of workers in “accommodations and food service” along with the number of workers employed in small business and receive wages hourly rather than based on a salary.
Nearly three quarters of the survey was based on “prevention & containment” actions each state has taken and in this New Hampshire was judged to be eighth best.
In the other cohort, “risk factors & infrastructure,” New Hampshire ranked 12th, officials said.
To view the latest survey, visit: https://wallethub.com/edu/most-aggressive-states-against-coronavirus/72307/#methodology
Hannaford donates $150K for hunger relief
Hannaford Supermarkets is donating $150,000 to New Hampshire hunger relief and homeless outreach organizations in response to the COVID-19 crisis.
The donation is part of $750,000 that went to organizations across the northeast as they work to support some of the most at-risk members of the community during the pandemic, according to the grocer.
“We hope that this donation also will help the most-vulnerable of our neighbors meet their fundamental needs of staying fed and healthy, during this difficult time,” said Hannaford President Mike Vail in a statement.
The donations include:
New Hampshire Food Bank: $110,000 (includes $50,000 previously announced)
Families in Transition-New Horizons: $30,000
Nashua Soup Kitchen and Shelter: $10,000
“During these uncertain times, the gift speaks volumes to the mission that the Families in Transition family so diligently works to support,” said Families in Transition-New Horizons Chief Operating Officer Stephanie Savard in a statement. “We could not continue the kinds of essential services we provide without the ongoing generosity of partners like Hannaford.”
Hannaford Supermarkets, based in Scarborough, Maine, operates 183 stores in the northeast.
Dartmouth program helps with isolation
Space might be the final frontier, but these days many people may feel like they’re on an extended mission in an increasingly claustrophobic living room.
“Outer space and your own living room might be drastically different physically, but emotionally the stressors can be the same,” said Dr. Jay Buckey, a former astronaut and current director of the Geisel School of Medicine’s Space Medicine Innovations Lab at Dartmouth College.
With Granite Staters practicing isolation and social distancing, many are feeling the stress and strain of living in close quarters with family members or roommates.
“It’s a challenge of living in confined isolation for a long time,” he said.
Interpersonal strife, stress and depression are all real dangers for people, whether you are hurtling through space or trying to come to a consensus on what to watch on Netflix. Buckey said he’s been interested in alleviating these problems since he went on a 16-day space mission.
“After my mission, I became very interested in all the things involved in longer space travel,” he said.
Buckey helped develop the Dartmouth Path Program, which offers people living in isolated circumstances the tools needed to deal with the emotional strain of being isolated.
“If you’re now in a situation where you’re going to be with a small group of people, that can be stressful,” he said. “We train people to be better at this.”
The program, now available online to the general public, is similar to a virtual space mission and includes video sessions and information sheets to give people the ability to manage life in isolation.
“These are self-help tools. The individual is doing the work. The tools offer practical things that people can do in any environment,” he said. “There is no reason why people who suddenly find themselves stuck at home for long periods of time, alone or with others, shouldn’t find this research to be helpful.”
The Dartmouth Path Program can be found online at path.dartmouth.edu. People can register for an anonymous account. No affiliation with Dartmouth College is necessary to sign up. The site does not include a mobile version.
Discarded gloves litter streets, parking lots
Officials in Salem and Londonderry are asking the public to stop leaving discarded masks and disposable latex gloves in streets and parking lots, as more people use the protective gear during shopping visits to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Salem Deputy Police Chief Joel Dolan said in a statement Monday that gloves and masks should be properly disposed of in trash cans and other kinds of waste receptacles.
“In the recent weeks, we’ve noticed an increased number of improperly disposed gloves in the parking lots around town,” Dolan said. “While we encourage residents to take the necessary steps to protect themselves from COVID-19 should they need to leave their homes, improperly disposed of face masks and gloves poses both a health and environmental risk to our community.”
Residents have turned to community Facebook groups lately to complain about the increasing spread of blue rubber gloves dotting Market Basket and Walmart parking lots in town and elsewhere.
“A lot of it is at supermarket parking lots,” said Londonderry Police Capt. Patrick Cheetham.
He said the littering is causing extra work for store employees and may also pose a health risk.
“While no one is complaining to LPD, these stores are already taxed with being busy, and now they have to have staff diverted to cleaning the parking lots to make sure they’re clean and sanitary,” Cheetham said. “It’s creating more work and potentially putting them at risk.”
Cheetham said they started noticing the litter appear about seven to 10 days ago, and people have been complaining about it on Facebook.
On the Londonderry Police Facebook page, the department congratulated residents Monday for getting a head start on their spring cleaning and yard work, and highlighted some signs with positive messages people have posted around town, but cautioned that they’re still seeing an uptick in used gloves on the roadways.
They posted a photo of some blue latex gloves on the pavement with the hashtag “#notokay.”
In their statement, Salem police said residents may consider keeping a plastic or paper trash bag in their car to put used gloves and masks in if a trash can is not immediately available.
While the Centers for Disease Control issued guidance on April 3 that people wear cloth masks as a precaution when they need to leave the house, gloves are not recommended by the CDC at this time.
UNH researchers help disinfect N95 masks
Researchers at the University of New Hampshire are working to help health care workers and first responders learn how they can use ultraviolet light to disinfect their N95 respirator masks.
Jim Malley, a professor of civil and environmental engineering, says UV disinfection techniques do not offer a long-term solution but could help as supplies of N95 masks dwindle during the COVID-19 surge.
“These devices were meant for one use and then be disposed. No one is trying to replace that,” Malley said. “Our main task right now is when someone comes to us with a particular UV device — and there’s many of them out there — we can help them, because normally they don’t have the capability themselves, to figure out a dose.”
UV light works by penetrating the mask and damaging the molecular bonds that hold together the nucleic acids of viruses and bacteria to stop them from infecting and/or replicating in a human cell.
Malley said he and graduate student Castine Bernardy began working on discovering the appropriate UV doses based on the equipment health care providers and emergency responders were using.
“I think a lot of folks, unfortunately, don’t understand. It’s kind of complicated. It’s not just a light in a box or where you just wave a wand over something. I wish it were that easy but it’s not,” Malley said.
Malley said masks being disinfected with UV light need to be free of any substances on the inside and outside. Sunscreen, cosmetics and lip balm can block the UV light from working on a particular portion of a mask.
Malley said hydrogen peroxide vapor is another alternative disinfectant option for personal protective equipment during a pandemic. He has over 30 years of experience using chemical and physical options, particularly UV light, to disinfect water, air and surfaces from bacteria, viruses and protozoan cysts, according to a press release issued by officials at UNH.