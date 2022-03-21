Many doors are open to employees in the surveying workforce. Most often, you see them on the roadside or at a construction site, but there is so much more to this profession.
What surveyors do
Surveyors measure and map the earth’s surface to determine precise boundaries for land, water, and air spaces. Many different industries require surveyors including architectural and engineering firms, forensics, government agencies, mining and utility companies, and real estate developers.
Land surveyors research legal records, analyze data, and communicate their findings. Surveyors use a variety of tools, technical instruments, and computer software. They sketch, plot maps, photograph, and write reports.
Construction surveyors are often the first professionals on the job site, they also are integral in rebuilding projects such as reconstructing buildings, roads and bridges after storms, earthquakes and wars. Hydrographic surveyors measure and map the location and shape of features under oceans, rivers and lakes. They use specialized technology to identify underwater hazards, look for oil, and guide dredging.
What can I expect from a career in surveying?
Surveying is generally a cooperative field, so good interpersonal skills, communication, and teamwork are key. No day or project is ever the same. It can be physically and mentally challenging — standing and walking for hours, and carrying equipment. Good eyesight and hearing are important.
You will be given a specific amount of responsibility during your land surveying internship, where you will spend a lot of time assisting in obtaining data in the field, then processing, compiling and aiding in the synthesis of data and creation of final work products. Boundary surveyors work with mathematical certainty and legal uncertainty. Attention to detail and good math skills are characteristics of a good candidate.
Surveyors work in the field and the office for various parts of their job. According to the U.S. Dept. of Labor the need for land surveyors will outpace the average growth for all occupations. The average age of many professional surveyors is 57, and many states are losing professionals to retirement every year.
Learn more about the opportunities found in a surveying career at the New Hampshire Land Surveyors Association’s website at nhlsa.org.
WASHINGTON - Justice Clarence Thomas, the longest-serving member of the Supreme Court, is hospitalized with an infection and being treated with intravenous antibiotics, the Supreme Court announced Sunday night.
Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc has struck an $11.6 billion deal to buy Alleghany Corp , the owner of reinsurer TransRe, just weeks after the 91-year-old billionaire bemoaned the lack of good investment opportunities.
WASHINGTON - A New Mexico county commissioner who founded a group called "Cowboys for Trump" faces trial on Monday on charges related to the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, in an important test for prosecutors that could affect other criminal cases.