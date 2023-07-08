Susan M. Love, an indefatigable surgeon, author and patient advocate who spent decades crusading against breast cancer, including as a co-founder of the National Breast Cancer Coalition, a grassroots group that has aggressively lobbied to increase federal funding for research into the disease, died July 2 at her home in Los Angeles. She was 75.

Her death was announced by her namesake organization, the Dr. Susan Love Foundation for Breast Cancer Research, which said she had recurrent leukemia. Love was diagnosed in 2012 with acute myelogenous leukemia, a blood and bone marrow cancer.