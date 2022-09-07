The second suspect wanted in connection with a deadly stabbing spree in Saskatchewan, Canada, is no longer at large, according to local news reports.
“Myles Sanderson was located and taken into police custody near Rosthern, SK at approximately 3:30 p.m. today,” according to Canada’s Global News.
Authorities had been searching for the suspect since Sunday when he and his brother, Damien Sanderson, went on a slashing spree that left 10 people dead and 18 wounded in the small indigenous village of Weldon.
Damien Sanderson was found dead from wounds “not believed to be self-inflicted” on the James Smith Cree Nation property where the violence began, Royal Canadian Mounted Police said Sunday.
The surviving Sanderson is charged with three counts of first-degree murder, attempted murder and breaking and entering. Authorities told locals on Wednesday to be on the lookout for a stolen white Chevy Avalanche. That alert has been cancelled.
Saskatchewan Health Authority reportedly said that 10 victims remain hospitalized, with two of them in critical condition.
COLUMBIA FALLS, Maine — On Sunday, Sept. 11, national nonprofit Wreaths Across America is calling on all Americans to join them in waving the American flag in their own communities to commemorate the 21st anniversary of 9/11.
WASHINGTON — Barack Obama and his wife, former first lady Michelle Obama, returned to the White House on Wednesday for the unveiling of their official portraits, hosted by fellow Democrat Joe Biden more than five years after the former president left office.
The U.S. Affordable Care Act's (ACA) requirement that private insurance plans cover HIV pre-exposure prophylaxis, or PrEP, at no cost to patients is unconstitutional, a federal judge ruled on Wednesday, siding with conservative lawyers who had challenged the measure on religious grounds.
KINSHASA, Democratic Republic of Congo - Sharply-suited dignitaries gathered to inaugurate a footbridge in the Congolese capital on Monday only for the structure to collapse beneath their feet to the barely concealed delight of onlookers, video verified by Reuters showed.
SASKATOON, Saskatchewan -- The 10 people killed in a weekend stabbing spree in Western Canada included a devoted mother who died in her front yard while six youths were at home, a relative said on Wednesday as the search for a fugitive suspect entered its fourth day.
NEW YORK — A fan who got a haircut during Nick Kyrgios’ U.S. Open quarter-final match on Tuesday evening created a buzz with spectators but failed to impress tournament organizers who had him and his ‘barber’ removed.