BOSTON — Jack Teixeira, the Massachusetts Air National Guard member suspected of leaking a trove of classified military intelligence, was charged by the federal government Friday with retention and transmission of national defense information and willful retention of classified documents.
The two criminal charges, relayed during an appearance in federal court here Friday morning, carry a maximum of 15 years in prison. Teixeira, 21, did not enter a plea and is detained pending a hearing Wednesday. The government is seeking continued detention.
Teixeira was arrested Thursday afternoon at a family residence in Dighton, Mass., after a fast-moving investigation related to leaks of military intelligence that started with a small online group and eventually led to hundreds of government secrets spilling out to the wider world.
As a result, dozens of highly classified documents have been leaked, revealing sensitive information intended for senior military and intelligence leaders on subjects including U.S. spying on allies and exposing the grim prospects for Ukraine’s war with Russia.
In a statement Friday, President Joe Biden said his administration is “still trying to determine the validity” of the documents but said he had directed the military and intelligence communities “to take steps to further secure and limit distribution of sensitive information.”
The statement struck a somewhat different tone than Biden did when speaking to reporters in Ireland on Thursday when he downplayed the fallout from the breach, saying “there’s nothing contemporaneous that I’m aware of that is of great consequence.”
Teixeira, 21, appeared shortly after 10 a.m. before Magistrate Judge David Hennessy of the U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts in Boston, where he was presented with charges under the Espionage Act.
Teixeira was wearing a beige prison-issued outfit and was handcuffed. He sat next to his lawyer, looked around the room, and nodded at his family in the first row.
Hennessy asked Teixeira whether he understood that he has the right to be silent. Teixeira answered yes. The judge reminded him, “Your words can be used against you.”
At the end of the proceedings, Teixeira’s father shouted, “Love you, Jack!” — to which the suspect responded, “Love you, too, Dad.”
According to the criminal complaint, a member of Teixeira’s online messaging group on Discord told the FBI that during one of the conversations, Teixeira said that he had stopped writing down the contents of classified documents because “he had become concerned that he may be discovered making the transcriptions of text in the workplace, so he began taking the documents to his residence and photographing them.”
The charging document also describes how that member of the group told the FBI that in February, after Teixeira posted a government document in their small group, the member reposted that image elsewhere on the internet — setting off a chain of events that led to the revelations of the past week, and a criminal case against Teixeira.
Teixeira, the complaint notes, has held a top-secret clearance since 2021 and has the authority to view a smaller category of highly classified material called sensitive compartmented access.
The complaint alleges that Teixeira even used his top secret clearance to try to figure out whether the leak hunters were on to him.
On April 6, as the news of the leaks was starting to spread, Teixeira allegedly used his government computer to look for any intelligence reports with the word “leak.” The charging document says “there is reason to believe that TEIXEIRA was searching for classified reporting regarding the U.S. Intelligence Community’s assessment of the identity of the individual who transmitted classified national defense information.”
During a news conference Friday on an unrelated issue, Attorney General Merrick Garland declined to discuss the specifics of Teixeira’s case, given that it remains an ongoing investigation, but said that the Justice Department takes breaches of national security seriously.
“This is not just about taking home documents. That is, of course, itself illegal. But this is about the transmission, both the unlawful retention and the transmission of the documents,” Garland said. “There are very serious penalties associated with that. People who sign agreements to be able to receive classified documents acknowledge the importance to the national security of not disclosing those documents. And we intend to send that message how important it is to our national security.”
The duplicitous son of a reputed Bronx mobster was sentenced Friday to die behind bars after orchestrating his father’s execution in a 2018 murder-for-hire plot as the victim sat helplessly in a McDonald’s drive-thru.
A complex of slow-moving thunderstorms dropped tornadoes and extreme rainfall across Broward County in Florida this week, causing historic flooding that forced residents to abandon vehicles and scramble to higher ground. A back-of-the-envelope calculation suggests the rainfall totals across …
Democratic lawmakers are calling for an investigation into Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas after ProPublica revealed Thursday that he had failed to report real estate deals made with Harlan Crow, a Dallas business executive and influential Republican donor to causes related to the law …
BALLINA, Ireland - U.S. President Joe Biden broke down in tears on Friday after a chance meeting at an Irish church with the priest who performed the last rites on his son Beau, a priest who accompanied Biden during the visit said.
The Canadian Supreme Court ruled on Friday that Quebec's provincial ban on cannabis grown in private homes is constitutional, in a blow to cannabis advocates who said it was at odds with a federal law allowing a small number of plants to be grown for personal use.
A federal appeals judge in Washington, D.C. is under investigation by her own court for allegedly failing to carry out her duties and refusing to respond to other judges' concerns, court officials at the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit said on Friday.