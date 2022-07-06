HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. — The man accused of opening fire at a crowd watching a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park seriously considered committing another shooting in Wisconsin afterward, police said Wednesday.
Robert E. Crimo III, 21, was driving around after the attack and contemplated using a rifle he had in his car to shoot more people at a celebration in Madison, said Christopher Covelli, a spokesman for the Lake County Major Crime Task Force.
Prosecutors also say Crimo confessed to the attack in an interview with investigators a few hours after the shootings.
Crimo will be held in jail without bond because he poses a threat to the community, Judge Theodore S. Potkonjak ruled Wednesday during the suspect’s first appearance in court since the attack.
During the case hearing, Assistant State Attorney Ben Dillon said that investigators reviewed surveillance footage and cellphone videos from parade attendees that showed Crimo used a Smith & Wesson M&P 15 semiautomatic rifle, which investigators discovered he obtained at a local gun store in 2020.
After officers recognized him from the surveillance footage, Crimo was taken into custody at about 6:25 p.m. and confessed to his actions to Highland Park police, Dillon said. He told investigators that he had dressed like a girl and covered his tattoos with makeup “because people would recognize him.”
Dillon added that the suspect confessed that he had fired three full 30-round magazines at the crowd. Investigators found the three magazines and 83 spent shell casings on the roof from where he opened fire.
Defense attorney Thomas Durkin said that he was forced to recuse himself after learning he has a personal conflict of interest with this case, and could not represent Crimo.
Lake County Public Defender Gregory Ticsay appeared to be representing the suspect.
The next hearing for this case has been scheduled for July 28.
If convicted, Crimo would face life in prison without parole.
Authorities have said they expect to file dozens more charges against Crimo, who faces seven counts of first-degree murder for the seven people killed. He was denied bail Wednesday at a court hearing where prosecutors said he had confessed to the Highland Park shooting in an interview with investigators hours later.
Lake County State’s Attorney Eric Rinehart said Tuesday that additional charges would center on victims, including people who were “psychologically scarred” by an attack that authorities say was weeks in the making.
At the scene of the shooting Wednesday, Krissa Skogen, 44, cried as she recounted her experience at the parade: “I was across the street with family and walked through where there were bodies. They were already gone,” Skogen said.
Reports of the suspect’s past encounters with police raised questions about how he purchased five firearms and whether the massacre could have been averted. In one of two visits in 2019, officers confiscated knives and a sword from Crimo’s residence after a family member reported that he threatened to “kill everyone.”
Months later, Crimo’s father, Robert Crimo Jr., sponsored his son’s application for a firearm owner’s identification card, authorities said Tuesday.
The parents did not see warning signs and don’t know what motivated their son, their lawyer said Wednesday.
“They don’t know any more than we do,” said lawyer Steve Greenberg. “We can all look in hindsight and say ‘What did we miss?’ But if there were really problems that were missed, then co-workers missed them, friends missed them, teachers missed them, and family missed them.”
He also said he is not aware that Crimo had any history of mental health issues.
Greenberg also disputed what police said about the firearm owner’s card, saying the father signed a “consent form” that allowed his son, then under 21, to apply to the state for a gun permit.
Greenberg likened it to a parent consenting to allowing a teenager to apply for a driver’s license, which only the state has the authority to issue.
“Ultimately, the state of Illinois permitted him to lawfully purchase all of these weapons,” he said, noting that the permit was renewed by the state when Crimo turned 21.
“No one stabbed anyone here,” Greenberg said, regarding the 2019 police confiscation of knives.
Greenberg said the father had not been at the location where the threat occurred but that he later took possession of the knives after police told him someone could pick them up.
The parents are cooperating with law enforcement, Greenberg said.