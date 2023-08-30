Qualifier Dominic Stricker, a 21-year-old Swiss player ranked No. 128 in the world, rallied from a set down to knock off seventh-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas on Wednesday in a four-hour match at the U.S. Open in New York.

Stricker advanced to the third round with a 7-5, 6-7 (2), 6-7 (5), 7-6 (6), 6-3 marathon win over Tsitsipas in four hours and four minutes.