Qualifier Dominic Stricker, a 21-year-old Swiss player ranked No. 128 in the world, rallied from a set down to knock off seventh-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas on Wednesday in a four-hour match at the U.S. Open in New York.
Stricker advanced to the third round with a 7-5, 6-7 (2), 6-7 (5), 7-6 (6), 6-3 marathon win over Tsitsipas in four hours and four minutes.
Stricker survived 22 aces by Tsitsipas. He converted 6 of 13 break point opportunities and stroked 79 winners against 40 unforced errors.
“I came out today pretty well. I felt good from the first set on. It was a tough battle but I am just super happy right now,” Stricker said. “I am going to enjoy the rest of the day and then I will recover for the next round.
“Such a great day for me, such a great win,” Stricker added.
American Airlines flight attendants gave their union leaders approval to trigger a strike if the labor group is eventually allowed to end contract negotiations under federal labor law, the Association of Professional Flight Attendants said.
Top Senate Republican Mitch McConnell froze up for more than 30 seconds on Wednesday during a public appearance before he was escorted away, the second such incident in a little more than a month, a clip from an NBC News affiliate showed.
DEDHAM, Massachusetts - A Massachusetts judge on Wednesday dismissed a criminal case charging former Roman Catholic Cardinal Theodore McCarrick with molesting a 16-year-old boy in 1974, saying the 93-year-old was not competent to stand trial due to dementia.
Roughly 70 people marched from Kittery, Maine, to the African Burial Ground on Saturday to commemorate an American history milestone that remains compelling and dear to many hearts: the 60th anniversary of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s March on Washington, D.C., on August 28, 1963.
Driving past The Care Farm on South Merrimack Road in Hollis, not far from busy Route 101A in the Amherst/Merrimack/Nashua area, a bucolic scene unfolds where ponies relax in the shade while goats and sheep may be seen calmly grazing.