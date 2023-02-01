TALK ABOUT RUDE awakenings! Syfy premieres “The Ark” (10 p.m., TV-14), a new space opera that opens with a catastrophic event. Sent into deep space to explore and colonize an unknown planet, spacecraft Ark One suffers a major malfunction light-years from home. Set a century from now, the Ark’s mission is nothing less than finding safe harbor for the entire population of a dying planet Earth.

The catastrophe wakes the entire crew from five years of deep hibernation. And many wake up cranky. The “event” has destroyed the officers’ quarters, so responsibility falls onto youthful lieutenants to secure necessities to ensure the survival of the remaining settlers.