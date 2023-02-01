TALK ABOUT RUDE awakenings! Syfy premieres “The Ark” (10 p.m., TV-14), a new space opera that opens with a catastrophic event. Sent into deep space to explore and colonize an unknown planet, spacecraft Ark One suffers a major malfunction light-years from home. Set a century from now, the Ark’s mission is nothing less than finding safe harbor for the entire population of a dying planet Earth.
The catastrophe wakes the entire crew from five years of deep hibernation. And many wake up cranky. The “event” has destroyed the officers’ quarters, so responsibility falls onto youthful lieutenants to secure necessities to ensure the survival of the remaining settlers.
“Ark” breaks little new ground in its genre and looks like a dozen series you’ve seen before. Its tale of youthful pioneers creating a new world of their own offers an interesting glance at generational attitudes, stereotypes and depictions.
Some half a century ago, ABC broadcast a series called “The New People,” about college-age idealists stranded on a Pacific island who are forced to make a new society. A mashup of Robinson Crusoe, “Gilligan’s Island,” “Lord of the Flies” and hippie pipe dreams, it depicted its survivors as earnest, idealistic and, at worst, naive.
The denizens of “Ark” have barely crawled out of their hibernation pods when they descend into bickering, whining and preening. Faced with the existential threat of dwindling water and food supplies, the new leaders insist on tight rationing. But one princess insists that she just can’t survive without her daily shower — and she’s not the only character who cuts corners.
Not everybody is a selfish snowflake. A socially challenged computer savant rises to the occasion to save the ship. And another geek turns lowly dirt into gold when he fashions a mini-farm out of smuggled compost. If “The Ark” has a message it’s that we have only the nerds to thank for mankind’s possible survival.
• Meanwhile, here on planet Earth, “NOVA” (9 p.m., PBS, TV-PG, check local listings) enters its 50th season with a glance at one of the biggest urban engineering projects on the planet, the construction of the Victoria Line, a brand new subway line under the heart of London. If digging new tunnels under skyscrapers and centuries-old cathedrals seems daunting, how about building numerous new train stations, some longer than three football fields? As one expert describes it, creating a brand new line under a working city of more than 9 million residents is a bit like performing open heart surgery on a patient who is fully awake.
• In other television milestones, “Schoolhouse Rock: 50th Anniversary Singalong” (8 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) presents Black Eyed Peas, Derek Hough, Hayley Erbert, Fortune Feimster, Jason Biggs, Jenny Mollen, Julianne Hough, Kal Penn, the Muppets, NE-YO, Raven Symone and Retta performing educational songs from the interstitial ABC classic.
Many of the songs were composed by the pianist and spectacularly flexible and creative lyricist Bob Dorough, long known for his collaboration with Miles Davis as well as cabaret singer Blossom Dearie.
The year 1973 also saw the Jan. 11 debut of “American Family,” a documentary miniseries following affluent Californians, the Loud family.
Arguably the very first show of the reality TV genre, it followed the Loud parents as their marriage collapsed and one flamboyant son, Lance, decamped for Manhattan to live in the Chelsea Hotel. Not all viewers were delighted with all this divorce and alleged decadence, one of the reasons PBS became a political hot potato during the Nixon era.
• Today marks the 10th anniversary of the 2013 launch of “House of Cards” on Netflix, the first big hit of the streaming era, a phenomenon that changed the way we watch TV.
Other highlights
• A paranoid patient’s treatment sparks strong words on “Chicago Med” (8 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14).
• Carver could use a pick-me-up on “Chicago Fire” (9 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14).
• Boxed in on “Tough as Nails” (10 p.m., CBS, TV-PG).
• “Soul of a Nation Presents: Black in Vegas” (10 p.m., ABC).
Cult choice
Anthony Hopkins returns in the 2001 shocker “Hannibal” (6:45 p.m., HBO Signature).
Series notes
“The Price Is Right at Night” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14) ... “Name That Tune” (8 p.m., Fox, TV-PG) ... “Lingo” (9 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... Has-beens make a burlesque of military sacrifice on “Special Forces: The World’s Toughest Test” (9 p.m., Fox, TV-14).
Late night
Jimmy Fallon welcomes Derek Jeter and Rita Ora on “The Tonight Show” (11:35 p.m., NBC) ... Natasha Lyonne and Adam Pally visit “Late Night With Seth Meyers” (12:35 a.m., NBC).
