Aftermath of the deadly earthquake in Kahramanmaras

People gather around a fire near the site of a collapsed building, in the aftermath of the deadly earthquake, in Kahramanmaras, Turkey, February 8, 2023. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

 RONEN ZVULUN

JANDARIS, Syria -- Lying bandaged in a makeshift shelter with his surviving infant daughter, Abdulrahman Ali al-Mahmoud laments the loss of his wife and other baby girl after their house in Syria's Jandaris was flattened in Monday's earthquake.

"My young daughter died in my arms and my wife died next to me," said Mahmoud, his arm in a sling and his face still marked from the debris that fell as the family house collapsed, killing his wife Sahar.