PLYMPTON MA - October 4: Police stand by as the Teamsters who work for Sysco strike outside the facility on October 4, 2022 in Plympton, Mass. The strike ended Friday after workers voted 215-2 to approve a new contract.
Sysco Boston was “pleased” that its drivers ratified a new agreement that ended a 20-day strike outside their Plympton facility, a company statement read.
Workers overwhelmingly favored a new five-year agreement in a 215-2 vote that includes a raise of $11 per hour over five years, beginning with $5 in the first year; substantial improvements toward workers’ retirement benefits, affordable union health care and overtime; and turning MLK Day into a paid holiday, according to a Teamsters statement calling the result “victorious.”
Sysco’s statement went on to say they are “proud to have a new contract in place that provides our delivery partners the pay and benefits they deserve, while positioning Sysco Boston for continued growth and success. We look forward to getting back to business as usual and returning our focus to servicing our customers and community.”
The strike began Oct. 1, followed by failed negotiations on Oct. 5. Over 300 workers were joined by many national Teamsters members in holding the line while on strike. This caps off several strike efforts across the country by Sysco workers, including one in Arizona and another in Syracuse.
“I’ve never been prouder to be a Teamster. This fight proves that we truly are the biggest, fastest, strongest union in the world,” said Kevin Whitten, a 15-year driver at Sysco Boston and shop steward for Local 653, in Teamsters’ statement. “This strike brought members together like never before and built solidarity that will continue for years to come. We want to thank everyone from across the country who stood with us. Sysco will now think twice before trying to take on the Teamsters.”
First came Snap Inc.'s disappointing results. Then news that U.S. officials were discussing whether they should subject some of Elon Musk's ventures to national security reviews, including the deal for Twitter.
The Biden administration said Friday that the federal deficit fell in half from the year before, as Washington girds for new battles over taxes and spending with interest rates rising and Republicans expected to take back at least one branch of Congress in the midterm elections.
DEAR ABBY: I was married for more than 40 years. My ex constantly badmouths me to everyone. He got to our grown daughter early during our separation, and it’s clear to me she has sided with him. He’s a very intelligent narcissist who manipulates people and they’re not even aware of it. Our d…