OPRAH WINFREY’S OWN production company and filmmakers from the Onyx Collective present the new multipart Hulu docuseries “The Hair Tales” (Saturday).

Tracee Ellis Ross hosts a series of conversations with women, including Winfrey, Issa Rae, Rep. Ayanna Pressley, Chika, Marsai Martin and Chloe Bailey, who share intimate stories of how their hair has been a source of pain, strength, shame, pride and a means of self-expression, particularly as they were growing up.