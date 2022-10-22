OPRAH WINFREY’S OWN production company and filmmakers from the Onyx Collective present the new multipart Hulu docuseries “The Hair Tales” (Saturday).
Tracee Ellis Ross hosts a series of conversations with women, including Winfrey, Issa Rae, Rep. Ayanna Pressley, Chika, Marsai Martin and Chloe Bailey, who share intimate stories of how their hair has been a source of pain, strength, shame, pride and a means of self-expression, particularly as they were growing up.
In addition to these very personal accounts, “Tales” offers historical perspectives on how Black hairstyles changed to adjust to the realities of slavery, Reconstruction, the Great Migration north and the civil rights movement and its aftermath.
• There’s no better story than the one that got away. In the opening moments of the second season of “The Toys That Built America” (9 p.m. Sunday, History, TV-PG), we’re introduced to Mattel executive Ray Wagner, a man whose name has become synonymous with corporate toy disaster and roads not taken.
Actually, we’re introduced to a reenactment of Wagner attending the New York Toy Fair, where he’s seen blowing off an executive for 20th Century Fox who is eager to secure the company’s commitment to create and market the merchandise for an as-yet unreleased sci-fi adventure called “Star Wars.”
In rejecting the “Star Wars” line, Wagner was following conventional wisdom based on recent history. A decade before, the industry had pounced on the James Bond franchise, only to be left holding a lot of unsold 007 merchandise. Movies were a risk and were quickly forgotten after their release. Nobody had any idea that “Star Wars” would be a generation-defining hit.
The prevailing feeling was that space as a subject was out of date. After Apollo 11’s dramatic mission and the near miss of Apollo 13, interest in the Space Race waned. It was seen as a relic of the 1950s and ’60s, when it had been promoted heavily in Life magazine, a weekly that folded in December 1972, the same month as the final (and largely ignored) moon landing.
Since Stanley Kubrick’s “2001,” the pop culture take on space was decidedly adult and dystopian. From “Planet of the Apes” to “Marooned,” space movies were downers. Popular songs like the Rolling Stones’ “2000 Light Years From Home,” David Bowie’s “Space Oddity” and Elton John’s “Rocket Man” contemplated space as a place of deep isolation and sadness. Who wanted to play with toys about human alienation?
Wagner and other toymakers had no idea that George Lucas was about to tap into a different vibe, a hunger for optimism and distraction from grim realities like defeat in Vietnam, energy crises and a sense of American decline.
“Toys” goes on to show how Mattel’s much smaller rival Kenner got the “Star Wars” license and faced a crisis during the Christmas season of 1977. Demand had so far outstripped supply that children received empty boxes under their tree, a promise of toys to come in early 1978. This holiday IOU was an unprecedented gimmick. But kids were so excited by the mere promise of a toy C-3PO that they didn’t care.
Stunned by his lost opportunity, Wagner would go on to bet Mattel’s future on NBC’s “Battlestar Galactica,” a brief hit that was canceled, and the “Conan the Barbarian” franchise, linked to a movie that turned out to be too violent and filled with sex to appeal to the kid market.
• “The BMF Documentary: Blowing Money Fast” (10 p.m. Sunday, Starz, TV-MA) documents the rise and descent of a drug empire characterized by outlandish spending.
• “Our American Family” (10:30 p.m. Sunday, Sundance, TV-MA) chronicles a tight Philadelphia clan’s multi-generational struggle with addiction.
Saturday highlights
• After spending 48 hours with a charming one-night stand, a woman realizes she’s been fleeced in the 2022 shocker “Swindler Seduction” (8 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).
• A marriage counselor sends a couple to a cute town to reconnect over the holidays in the 2022 romance “We Wish You a Married Christmas” (8 p.m., Hallmark, TV-G).
• Scheduled on “60 Minutes” (7 p.m., CBS): An interview with the CEO of Dominion Voting Systems; an effort to create the country’s largest nature reserve; a profile of popular cookbook author Ina Garten.
• Religious differences come between Mary and Catherine on “The Serpent Queen” (8 p.m., Starz, TV-MA).
• After an author’s death, his editor struggles to locate the last chapter of his novel on “Magpie Murders” on “Masterpiece” (9 p.m., PBS, TV-14, check local listings).
• “Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy” (9 p.m., CNN) visits Puglia.
• “House of the Dragon” (9 p.m., HBO, TV-MA) concludes its first season.
• Trapped in adolescence, Claudia’s feeding habits horrify Louis and Lestat on “Interview With the Vampire” (10 p.m., AMC, TV-MA).
Cult choice
After a socially awkward scientist (John Malkovich) clones himself with an android, his publicist (Ann Magnuson) begins to prefer the imitation in the 1987 romantic comedy “Making Mr. Right” (10 p.m. Saturday, TCM, TV-14), directed by Susan Seidelman.
