Tucked in the woods of urban Orlando, Florida, there’s trouble afoot with enemy troops lurking and the scene of a plane crash in the trees.

At least this is the narrative tourists will experience while driving a 17-ton tank — what some might consider a bucket-list item — at Tank America, which recently relocated from Melbourne to Orlando. The experience opened near the coast in 2017 and moved this year to be closer to what co-owner John Kinney called “the largest tourism destination in the country.”