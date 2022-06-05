KEENE -- About halfway through the Taste of Keene Food Festival on Saturday, attendance was more than double last year's inaugural event.
“We’re very happy with the turnout. The only thing we worry about is running out of food at some point,” said organizer Mike Remy.
Remy is the events chair for Keene’s Young Professional’s Network as well as a Keene City Councilor.
The second annual Taste of Keene Food Festival shut down Central Square and Main Street down to Railroad Square for a total of 24 food vendors and 13 beer and alcohol vendors. To sample the food and beverages, organizers sold $2 tokens.
All beverages were sold for one token, Remy said, while food vendors sold items from one to three tokens depending on the portion.
“People can wander around and try a bunch of different things and the goal is for about $20 bucks you could replace a meal. So it’s a little bit more than you might spend at other places but you get to try a bunch of different stuff,” Remy said.
The festival also included a beer garden with live music, street performers and a hot wings contest. The hot wings contest was won by former Keene resident Anthony Boame, who now lives in Washington, D.C.
A handful of restaurants -- Machina Kitchen & ArtBar, Yahso Jamaican Grille and Granita -- also held cooking demonstrations with their chefs.
“Machina’s was actually really cool. They taught you how to use invasive species in the dish,” Remy said, including Japanese Knotweed and garlic mustard plants. “To show people how to cook with it and it’s a great way to get rid of it.”
The festival was started last year as a way of drawing people to downtown Keene in the springtime after winter had passed.
“The city manager last year put together a downtown reopening committee and I was one of the people on the committee, as a City Councilor,” Remy said. “One of the ideas was having some type of festival to reopen.”
As events chair for Keene’s Young Professionals Network, Remy said he offered to host the event.
“It was supposed to be a one-time thing but everyone had fun so we decided to hold it again,” he said. “The goal is to get people out, it’s not intended to make a lot of money.”
Sponsors support the event and all of the money raised is redistributed back to the participating vendors to help cover their costs, he said.
On Sunday, Remy said that based on the number of tokens sold they believe between 5,000 and 6,000 people attended. Their estimate for last year was 3,000.
The sale of tokens raised just over $60,000, he said, up from last year’s nearly $40,000 take, Remy said.
The short-term goal of the festival is to just have a fun event; however, the broader goal is to highlight the city’s restaurants and breweries and draw people to the area, Remy said.
For Mary Savage of Northfield, Mass., it was a great event.
“It’s good vibes everywhere. Beautiful day, wonderful way to spend it,” Savage said.
Remy said the group plans to continue holding the event annually and in the next few weeks plan to come before the City Council to be approved as a city-sponsored event. As a city-sponsored event, Keene would cover $10,000 of the cost of city services required to hold the event. City services usually cost the event $15,000, he said.