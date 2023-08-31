City Championship
Tee times
City Championship
Tee times
For Saturday’s first round
At Manchester Country Club
11 a.m.: Ted Foster, Jake Lorden, Scott Linehan, Marcel Cote
11:09 a.m.: Patrick Mahan, Derek Mahoney, Jonathan Bourque
11:18 a.m.: Jeff Benson, Barry Hammer, Jacob Tinker
11:27 a.m.: Ryan Cowette, Lance Pelley, Jesse Verley
11:36 a.m.: Wade Thompson, Jake Carrier, Colin McHugh, John Morse
11:45 a.m.: Matthew Burroughs, Dan Arvanitis, Brendan Leveille, Braden Kiley
11:54 a.m.: Sean Reardon, Carl Lang, Billy Mullaney, Casey George
12:03 p.m.: Mark Field, Liam Moloney, Henry DuBois, Brendan Lafleur
12:12 p.m.: Ray Badger, Bo Harris, John Wolkowski, John Langella
12:21 p.m.: David Larrivee, Tom Mareno, Sam Maurice, Nate Stevens
12:30 p.m.: Josh Kibbe, Demetrios Stamoulis, Nick Prestesater, Scott Underhill
12:39 p.m.: Will McLaughlin, Matt Fornataro, David Sherborne, Patrick Murphy
12:48 p.m.: Austin Fox, Brian Madden, Kyle Sullivan, Kevin Webster
12:57 p.m.: Pete Franggos, Jim Conley, Dave Kane, David Stickney
1:06 p.m.: Ross Oberg, Brandon Stevens, Sean Lacey, Darek Robertson
1:15 p.m.: Matt Jenkins, Joel Collins, Matt Riley, Austin Wheeler
1:24 p.m.: Keith Kazanowski, Brendan O’Sullivan, Colin Fitzgerald, Chris Moquin
KYIV -- Ukraine told critics of the pace of its three-month-old counteroffensive to "shut up" on Thursday, the sharpest signal yet of Kyiv's frustration at leaks from Western officials who say its forces are advancing too slowly.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Andrew Lester will stand trial in the shooting of Ralph Yarl in a Kansas City Northland neighborhood earlier this year, a judge ruled Thursday.
WASHINGTON — Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell has been medically cleared to continue with his schedule, the attending physician to Congress said on Thursday, one day after the 81-year-old froze up at an event in his home state of Kentucky.
As a story and as a game, "Starfield" is about ambition: how technology serves humanity, but also the humanity we lose in service of technology.
WASHINGTON — A federal judge on Thursday sentenced former far-right Proud Boys leaders Joseph Biggs to 17 years in prison and his co-defendant Zachary Rehl to 15 years, after a jury convicted them of seditious conspiracy for storming the U.S. Capitol in a failed bid to overturn Donald Trump’…
A New York man has been sentenced in New Hampshire to two years in federal prison for operating a “money transmitting business” to ship weapons and missile components to Pakistan.
WASHINGTON — The Biden administration is offering $12 billion in grants and loans for auto makers and suppliers to retrofit their plants to produce electric and other advanced vehicles, Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said on Thursday.
