The order includes:
• The order must be paid for at the licensee's place of business prior to the loading of the vehicle
• All beers and wines shall be transported in their original, manufactured, seal containers and shall consist of no greater than 192 ounces of malt beverage or 1.5 liters of sparkling or still wine
• The beer and wine must be delivered to a physical building or residence
• The beer and wine must be invoiced and delivered to a person meeting the requirements of RSA 179:5
• All deliveries of beer or wine shall be accompanied by food prepared by the restaurant licensee and ordered by the customer
• No beer or wine to be delivered to any college, university, or school, whether public or private, located within this state. No deliveries of any alcoholic beverage shall be delivered to any public library, public playground or public park
• No beer or wine shall be transferred or delivered to a person on a street, sidewalk or public way
• Deliveries of beer and wine shall occur between the hour of 6 a.m. and 11:45 p.m., seven days a week
