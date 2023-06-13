DENVER -- Ten people were wounded in an apparently drug-related shooting in downtown Denver on Tuesday after basketball fans poured onto city streets to celebrate the Denver Nuggets winning their first NBA championship, police said.

Two suspects were taken into custody, including one man wounded in the gunfire, which appeared to involve multiple weapons and stemmed from an altercation among several individuals, according to Denver police. They said the violence appeared to be unrelated to the basketball celebration although several fans were hurt.