Terry Francona was just 38 when he began managing the Philadelphia Phillies in 1997. Now, some 26 years later, managing the Cleveland Guardians after a hugely successful run with the Red Sox, the job of a big league manager has evolved quite a bit over time.

“Back in ’97, either (former Phillies executives) Lee Thomas or Ed Wade would come down and talk to me,’’ said Francona on the latest episode of the Fenway Rundown podcast. “Now, front offices are more than two people. There’s an army of people. There’s analysts, there’s strength and conditioning, there’s medical ... and everybody comes to you, so you have people coming from this direction and that direction. And it’s more than ever.