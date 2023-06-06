Terry Francona was just 38 when he began managing the Philadelphia Phillies in 1997. Now, some 26 years later, managing the Cleveland Guardians after a hugely successful run with the Red Sox, the job of a big league manager has evolved quite a bit over time.
“Back in ’97, either (former Phillies executives) Lee Thomas or Ed Wade would come down and talk to me,’’ said Francona on the latest episode of the Fenway Rundown podcast. “Now, front offices are more than two people. There’s an army of people. There’s analysts, there’s strength and conditioning, there’s medical ... and everybody comes to you, so you have people coming from this direction and that direction. And it’s more than ever.
While spring leaf development of New Hampshire’s oak trees was severely affected by an unusually deep late-season frost on May 18, it is unlikely the trees sustained permanent damage, according to the N.H. Division of Forests and Lands.
DURHAM — A new report by the Piscataqua Region Estuaries Partnership (PREP) at the University of New Hampshire highlights positive developments in the Great Bay and Hampton-Seabrook estuaries, as well as the Piscataqua Region Watershed. However, researchers say while some issues seemed to ha…
WASHINGTON, June 6 (Reuters) - The Republican-controlled House of Representatives this week will take on what some lawmakers see as a burning issue: protecting Americans from new restrictions on gas-fueled stoves.
BRASILIA — Brazilian singer Astrud Gilberto, the voice of Bossa Nova whose soft and dreamy version of “The Girl from Ipanema” was an international success in the 1960s, has died at the age of 83, her family said.