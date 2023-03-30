A Texas federal judge who previously held the entire Affordable Care Act unconstitutional ruled Thursday against a part of the health care law that promises free preventive services to every American who has private health insurance.

U.S. District Judge Reed O’Connor invalidated the ACA’s mandate that insurers must cover certain forms of prevention — including cancer screenings and medicines to avoid cardiovascular disease — at no cost to patients, finding that the federal task force that defines which services must be cost-free is not created in a proper way for its role.