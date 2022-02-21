Multiple phases of work needed to build six-story addition to the existing hospital.
TFMoran provided surveying, civil engineering, landscape architecture and permitting services for this six-story, 170,000-square-foot multi-phase Catholic Medical Center hospital expansion project located at the 100 McGregor St. main campus in Manchester.
TFMoran also conducted a campus-wide parking study for the project. The project team includes architects Lavallee Brensinger of Manchester with Shepley Bulfinch of Boston, MEP engineers AKF Group of Boston, and general contractors Harvey Construction of Bedford with Consigli Construction of Boston. Construction is scheduled to begin this spring.
The new Solinsky Center, named after local entrepreneurs and philanthropists Ken and Grace Solinsky, will add private patient rooms, additional operating rooms and labs, an Emergency Room renovation and expansion, and a new Central Utility Plant to service the new center. The project also includes substantial renovations to the existing hospital building, to be carried out in multiple phases to avoid disruption to patient care services.
Phase One of the expansion project was completed in 2020 with removal of the old retail plaza and construction of a new stand-alone Rite Aid pharmacy building, along with related site and parking improvements for Rite Aid and the adjacent St. Mary’s Bank. Off-site improvements included improvements to the Amory Street entrance and realignment of the entrance to Mill West across McGregor Street.
The six-story Solinsky Center will be located just north of the existing hospital, on the site of the former one-story retail shopping center built in the early 1970s. The new Solinsky Center will be supported on aggregate pier foundations, a ground-improvement technique that offers numerous advantages over pilings and other deep foundation systems, especially in a hospital environment.
The new Central Utility Plant, located on a CMC parking lot on Notre Dame Avenue, will provide essential heating, cooling, and emergency electrical services to the expansion and to the existing hospital as well.
Taken together, these expansions position CMC for continuing its leadership role in advance, compassionate medical care for the next 100 years.
A storied history
The original hospital at the site was opened in 1894 through the efforts of Monsignor Pierre Hevey, pastor of nearby St. Mary’s Parish, and the Sisters of Charity of St. Hyacinthe Quebec. They collaborated to open the Notre Dame Hospital on the west side of Manchester. The original hospital has undergone several major expansions over the last 128 years, including the 1950s building on Notre Dame Avenue, the 1970s medical office building at the corner of Putnam Street, the 1980s building facing McGregor Street, and subsequent major expansions on both sides of McGregor Street in 2004 and 2008.
This original hospital has grown into the current CMC, now staffed by over 400 providers and 3,000 employees, serving over 180,000 patients a year. During the past four decades, CMC has become one of New Hampshire’s largest medical centers, with a focus on delivering the highest quality healthcare. CMC is home to the New England Heart & Vascular Institute, nationally recognized for advanced cardiovascular services. Since its inception, Catholic Medical Center has been a leader in advanced medical care, in many cases being first in the state, first in New England, or first in the country to offer innovative treatments and technologies.