Heatwave in Bangkok

A man swims in a canal as temperatures hit a record 113.7 Fahrenheit in Bangkok on Saturday.

 CHALINEE THIRASUPA/REUTERS

BANGKOK — Thai authorities on Saturday warned residents across large swaths of country, including the capital Bangkok, to avoid going outdoors due to extreme heat.

Parts of Asia are reporting extreme heat this month, with record-breaking temperatures seen in some countries. In Bangladesh and parts of India, extreme heat is leading to surge in power demand, causing power cuts and shortages for millions of people.