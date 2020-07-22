YOU KNOW, once the world returns to normal, we wouldn’t mind if one of the things that sticks around is expanded outdoor dining. On a lovely summer’s evening, dining al fresco — even if it’s behind a concrete barrier in what would normally be a parking space — is a great experience.
Mrs. Gourmet and I headed out to downtown Nashua on a recent Saturday night to check out Giant of Siam, a lovely, low-key Thai restaurant that’s at the end of a string of restaurants and, in the current outdoor dining environment, can get overshadowed by its bigger, bolder neighbor, Casa Mezcal. (Mrs. G drives through downtown most every weeknight and noticed that the Giant’s outdoor tables are rarely as busy as others’ nearby.)
But if you keep an eye out for the purple door frame and window trim, you’ll find a wonderful little restaurant with a polite, friendly staff that specializes in “Thai home cooking.”
Going inside to check in for outdoor dining gave us a look at the dining room, softly lit and understated with white linens, soft purple accents and unusual rosebud-shaped pendant lighting. We’ll look forward to soaking in that ambience on another visit.
The menu at Giant of Siam is substantial, with 66 numbered dishes covering appetizers, salads, noodle and rice dishes, curries and house specialties.
We started with a couple of appetizers. We fell in love with Golden Bags last winter at another restaurant, and we decided to see how the Giant’s ($6.75) compared.
This version combines gently spiced ground chicken and whole-kernel corn inside crisp, deep-fried bags formed from wonton wrappers. This serving of four bags was accompanied by a sweet, red chili sauce that was a fine contrast to the mild, savory flavors of the filling. I thought the corn kernels in the filling were a touch excessive, but Mrs. G thought this version was excellent.
I was a bigger fan of the next appetizer, Shumai ($6.75). We chose the steamed version over deep-fried, and the texture contrast with the Golden Bags was just right. I thought the ground chicken and beef filling was excellent, and the dark, sweet/salty garlic sauce was a great compliment.
For her entree, Mrs. G chose Happy Seafood ($15.75). This was a beautifully presented dish that combined jumbo shrimp, lightly seared scallops, squid and half-shelled mussels over a bed of sauteed vegetables including broccoli, summer squash, carrots and chunks of pickled mango in a thin brown sauce and served with a small bowl of jasmine rice.
The keyword for this dish would be “delicate” — particularly in the cooking of the seafood and the flavor of the sauce. Mrs. G loved it, except for the fact that as a charter member of the No Tails on Shrimp Club, she hates it when she has to remove the tails from shrimp that are supposed to be eaten with a knife and fork.
I went with a predictable choice, Shrimp Pad Thai ($9.50). A generous bowl of flat, fettuccine-shaped noodles with a savory pad thai sauce served as the bed for a half-dozen or so jumbo shrimp, bean sprouts, shaved carrots, green onions and chopped peanuts. There were more noodles in this version than in others I have tried, but the other ingredients held their own in a satisfying, ample dish.
We were impressed with everything about Giant of Siam, from the menu and the food to the value factor and the unfailingly polite staff.
One of the side benefits of outdoor dining is the opportunity for some excellent people watching. We were entertained by the antics of a family including three 20-something ladies eating — and drinking — at the restaurant next door.
And then there was the couple and their big dog walking along on the other side of Main Street. We’re dog lovers, but we couldn’t figure out what breed this pup might have been — until we saw them again as we were driving out of town.
Turned out the dog was a goat. A large goat. With large horns.
Time for a visit to the eye doctor.