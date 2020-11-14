Several weeks after getting married in Virginia, James and Talibah Lombardi flew into the Manchester-Boston Regional Airport on Southwest Airlines to spend their honeymoon in North Conway.
The couple figured the idyllic Granite State town wouldn’t be as crowded as places down South and a great way to celebrate their marriage during the COVID-19 pandemic. The airline blocked certain rows to space out passengers, the couple said.
“Everybody was following the rules and complying with everything, so there really were no issues,” James Lombardi said.
Even with COVID-19 cases rising across the nation, airlines expect modest increases in sales during the upcoming holiday season — but still nowhere near pre-pandemic levels.
An industry-funded report conducted by professors at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health says with proper precautions flying can be safer than going to the grocery store.
Airlines across the industry report they are adding flights for Thanksgiving week.
Southwest Airlines — the largest carrier at the Manchester-Boston Regional Airport — will start selling tickets for middle seats on Dec. 1, which will increase the number of seats available on flights.
Manchester airport officials say it’s too soon to say how travel at the airport will be over the holidays.
“With the pandemic, travelers have been booking closer to the travel period,” said Cheryl Paiva, a spokeswoman, in an email.
According to AAA, airfare is at its lowest cost in three years. A survey by the organization showed one in five who are planning a trip before the end of this year but haven’t booked yet expect to do so within one week of traveling.
Thanksgiving travel
Travel in New England is expected to be down 47% to 155,00 leisure travelers this Thanksgiving, according to AAA. Nationwide air travel will drop to 2.4 million, a big hit to the already struggling industry.
Overall travel this holiday season is expected to be down 10% nationwide given health and economic concerns.
“It is going to be on the lighter side this year,” said Dan Goodman, manager of public affairs for AAA Northern New England.
The organization estimates 50 million Americans will travel over Thanksgiving. The 10% drop is the largest drop since the 2008 recession.
In New England, 2.2 million are expected to travel, a decrease of 9.4% from last year. An estimated 92% will travel by car.
“We think it will be shorter distances, and they will reduce the number of days that they travel,” Goodman said.
‘Modest improvement’
Several airlines have reported an uptick in ticket sales since July, but the demand continues to fluctuate.
The Manchester airport saw the total number of passengers decrease from 111,866 in January to 7,562 in April. The number jumped to 52,047 in July, according to the latest data available.
Southwest anticipates its passenger capacity to jump from 42.6% in July to upward of 55% this month.
Gary C. Kelly, chairman and CEO of Southwest, said in a video posted on its website Thursday that the company expects a “modest improvement” in revenue for November and December.
Passenger travel and booking trends will remain fragile until a vaccine becomes widely available, he said.Sales this month are expected to be down 60% to 65% from last year.
“I am worried about the rise COVID cases as we move into the holiday season and just as recently as July we saw a very noticeable change in trends and a stall in booking as COVID cases were on the rise,” he said. “I am hopeful we can maintain our current revenue projections for November and December.”
American Airlines, another carrier in Manchester, expects its capacity to remain at 50% in the fourth quarter.
Pent-up demand
Some experts say there is a pent up demand for travel as plans have been canceled throughout the pandemic.
The Lombardis had no hesitation about being at the airport as they stretched out on chairs near baggage claim at the Manchester Airport after missing their 9 a.m. flight last Thursday. They had to wait six hours for the next flight out.
James Lombardi expects there will be many more booking flights for Thanksgiving. “It’s coming right around the corner,” he said.