Whenever I entertain friends at my place, I wonder if one of them might challenge me — or rather, challenge my booze collection — by asking for a drink they’ve never had before. Will someone give me a reason to use that bottle of crème de violette I bought a decade ago and have only used 2 ounces of, or ask me to make something with that weird amaro hidden on the lower shelf? Maybe they’ll want a Missionary’s Downfall or a Flor de Jerez or an Alamagoozlum, a drink I have never made but really enjoy saying out loud.

It never happens. Even my fellow cocktail-geek friends don’t typically arrive with schemes to throw down the booze gauntlet. They come to hang out, talk, relax and have a good drink, often something comforting and familiar. They want a margarita. They want an Old-Fashioned. They want something they know and love.