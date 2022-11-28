Whenever I entertain friends at my place, I wonder if one of them might challenge me — or rather, challenge my booze collection — by asking for a drink they’ve never had before. Will someone give me a reason to use that bottle of crème de violette I bought a decade ago and have only used 2 ounces of, or ask me to make something with that weird amaro hidden on the lower shelf? Maybe they’ll want a Missionary’s Downfall or a Flor de Jerez or an Alamagoozlum, a drink I have never made but really enjoy saying out loud.
It never happens. Even my fellow cocktail-geek friends don’t typically arrive with schemes to throw down the booze gauntlet. They come to hang out, talk, relax and have a good drink, often something comforting and familiar. They want a margarita. They want an Old-Fashioned. They want something they know and love.
They want something on this list. And if you know how to make these drinks, you’ll be a well-prepared cocktail host, and also well-prepared — if you want to be — to dive deeper down the cocktail rabbit hole.
These drinks are all essentials and all classics. It says something that after 20 years (give or take) of the cocktail renaissance and the explosion of bibulous invention and creativity it brought, the drinks many still regard as the most critical essentials have all been around for much longer. A few of them have been here for more than a century.
Which is not to say that many newer drinks aren’t excellent. But many of the best and most enduring newer tipples were built on the foundations these drinks had laid, executing their proportions and principles — fresh juices, balanced flavors, quality spirits — in new ways.
All of these essential cocktails are makeable with ingredients easily sourced at your neighborhood liquor and grocery stores, which is certainly part of what’s helped them spread around the world. In making these, you’ll learn a lot about cocktails as a whole. They’ll teach you techniques that apply across the category: how long to mix, how long and hard to shake, how to strain. You’ll learn about balance, you’ll (hopefully) learn not to be afraid of a little bitterness, you’ll learn how salt and sugar act as flavors and enhancers of other flavors, a cheer squad urging their fellow ingredients to greatness.
Make them repeatedly and they’ll teach you one of the most important lessons for the home cocktailer — what you like. What is your preferred gin-to-vermouth ratio in a martini, a matter that has been opined upon by prime ministers and presidents? Do you agree the Negroni is best as an equal-parts drink, or do you like it better when you boost the gin a bit? Do you prefer to double-strain your daiquiri until it’s a silky froth, or do you kind of like the mouthfeel of the tiny ice chips a single strain delivers? What’s the effect of switching out the vermouths in your Manhattan, or bitters or whiskeys — or maybe an aged rum?
All these questions lead to more questions. See how deep the rabbit hole goes?
There are correct answers to historical questions about these drinks (and each of these drinks can provide a launchpad to explore those fascinating histories, should you be inclined)., but there are no “correct” answers to matters of taste. There’s just learning how to make a drink that pleases, using a few ingredients and a few simple tools.
1. Martini
Dates to: Late 1800s.
Everyone agrees the martini is an essential drink. Heck, its glass has become the universal sign of the cocktail. Yet for such a canonical beast, the martini is perennially personalized, a drink everyone dials into their own tastes. Gin or vodka? Purists will argue for the former, but vodka has plenty of advocates. Vermouth-to-base-spirit ratio? Debated endlessly, but if you’re using good, well-cared-for vermouth, it’s not to be feared. Shaken or stirred? The latter is the rule, but shaking has advocates. Add bitters? Garnish with a lemon twist or an olive? Your call. Try this recipe, adjust to your liking, and then be prepared to adjust and argue about it with every new drinker you encounter for the rest of your life.
If you like it, try: Martinez, Bijou
Ice
2 1/2 ounces dry gin, such as Plymouth, Beefeater or the citrusy Tanqueray No. 10
1/2 ounce dry vermouth, such as Dolin
1 or 2 dashes orange bitters
Twist of lemon peel, for garnish
Chill a cocktail (martini) glass or coupe.
Fill a mixing glass with ice, then add the gin, vermouth and bitters (to taste). Stir gently for 20 seconds, then strain into the chilled glass.
Garnish with the twist of lemon peel.
From various recipes, adapted and tested by M. Carrie Allan.
2. Manhattan
Dates to: Late 1800s
A boozy, classic, deep dive into whiskey and sweet vermouth. These days, most craft-cocktail types opt for rye, which has a spicier profile than bourbon, but the main thing is to pick a whiskey you like and a vermouth that’s worthy of it. (Cocchi Storico Vermouth di Torino is terrific; Carpano Antica can be a little dominant, but if you like its heady vanilla-spice pow, it can also be delicious). Small but interesting tweaks can happen via new types of bitters (chocolate or pimento make for a nod toward autumn; Peychaud’s or cardamom will bring out other notes), but orange and Angostura are reliably on point.
WASHINGTON — The Senate passed a bill on Tuesday that would protect federal recognition of same-sex marriage, a measure taken up in response to worries the Supreme Court could overturn a 2015 decision that legalized it nationwide.
Stewart Rhodes, founder of the right-wing Oath Keepers militia group, was found guilty Tuesday of seditious conspiracy for last year’s attack on the U.S. Capitol in a failed bid to overturn then-President Donald Trump’s 2020 election loss — an important victory for the Justice Department.
TREASURE BEACH, Jamaica — A new group of Jamaican resorts is promoting tourism that offers mystical experiences and stress relief through “magic mushrooms,” as the Caribbean nation seeks to develop a niche industry in natural psychedelics.
Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev warned NATO on Tuesday against providing Ukraine with Patriot missile defense systems, denouncing the alliance as a "criminal entity" for delivering arms to what he called "extremist regimes."
WASHINGTON — The U.S. Supreme Court’s conservative majority on Tuesday indicated skepticism over a bid by President Joe Biden’s administration to implement guidelines — challenged by two conservative-leaning states — shifting immigration enforcement toward countering public safety threats.