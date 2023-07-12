THE MURDER mystery sendup “The Afterparty” arrives, with a new season streaming on Apple+. The victim is different, but the premise remains the same.

In the first season, a body was found at the end of a raucous but awkward high school reunion party, and incompetent detective Danner (Tiffany Haddish) invited each guest to recall the night’s events with their own “mind movie.” This device invites not only movie and TV genre parodies, but spoofs the habits of traditional mysteries, where Sherlock, Poirot, Barnaby or Colombo narrate a flashback to a character’s actions, revealing to the audience whodunnit and what the heck happened.