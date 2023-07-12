THE MURDER mystery sendup “The Afterparty” arrives, with a new season streaming on Apple+. The victim is different, but the premise remains the same.
In the first season, a body was found at the end of a raucous but awkward high school reunion party, and incompetent detective Danner (Tiffany Haddish) invited each guest to recall the night’s events with their own “mind movie.” This device invites not only movie and TV genre parodies, but spoofs the habits of traditional mysteries, where Sherlock, Poirot, Barnaby or Colombo narrate a flashback to a character’s actions, revealing to the audience whodunnit and what the heck happened.
Season two begins at a posh backyard wedding, delayed because the groom has become a corpse. Danner returns to unreel the mind movies from a wedding party of over-the-top types and suspects played by a cast including Sam Richardson, Zoe Chao, Paul Walter Hauser, Jack Whitehall, Zach Woods and Elizabeth Perkins.
People are introduced not so much as characters, but as types — the weird sister, the brittle mother, the out-of-touch Asian parents, the fat guy. I’ve been writing about television long enough to remember when the 2003 reality spoof “Joe Schmo” did the same thing, reflecting the tricks and tropes and casting of reality fare that had already become common and all but expected. Twenty years ago.
“The Afterparty” unspools in half-hour dollops. Curiously, its glib nature actually makes the episodes seem longer. Without any real characters or emotional stakes to care about, the show has the feel of a farcical high-wire act. Or some in-joke party game where the cast is more intent on entertaining each other than the viewer. Ultimately, it’s hard to care when nothing really matters.
• The spoofs continue with the 2023 comedy action film “Mr. Car and the Knights Templar,” a Polish effort streaming on Netflix. “Car” is essentially a live-action cartoon about a handsome art historian who discovers an ancient sword and needs to collaborate with a curious band of strangers to discover the relic’s powers. For reasons entirely unclear, the film has a catchy, ’70s soul-style theme song that explains the hero’s origins and motivations.
• Netflix also imports the Mexican cooking competition series “Sugar Rush: The Baking Point.”
• Disney+ streams the third season of the gentle Australian kids animated series “Bluey.”
• Due to the Writers Guild strike, the 2023 ESPYs (8 p.m., ABC) will proceed without a host.
This year’s ESPY Awards recognize the U.S. women’s national soccer team, Liam Hendriks and the Buffalo Bills training staff.
The ESPYs have always been a bit of an odd duck. They combine the world of sports with the glitz of Hollywood awards season in ways that don’t entirely make sense. Anybody who watches, or cares about, the Oscars or Golden Globes knows that the award decisions are entirely subjective. The notion that last year’s Best Picture winner “Everything Everywhere All at Once” is “better” than, say, “Tar,” is an opinion open to debate. And that’s what makes such things fun.
People turn to sports not for the subjective, but the definitive. I could make a theoretical argument that my favorite baseball team, the New York Mets, is actually “better” than the Atlanta Braves. But it would be a pretty far-fetched theory, as the Mets are now some 18 games behind the Braves in the standings. Things can change, but you can’t argue with numbers. Or scores.
And many take comfort in that.
Sports should stick to games and scores, statistics and standings. The ESPYs seem like a vestige of cable TV history that has outlived its relevance.
Other highlights
• An industrial warehouse ignites on “LA Fire and Rescue” (8 p.m., NBC, TV-14).
• Willow convinces Ruby to rejoin the team on “CSI: Las Vegas” (10 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14).
• Not your average convenience store robbery on “Chicago P.D.” (10 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14).
Cult choice
Friends (Oskar Werner and Henri Serre) fall in love with the same woman (Jeanne Moreau) in director Francois Truffaut’s 1962 New Wave romance “Jules and Jim” (1:30 p.m., TCM).
Series notes
“The Price is Right at Night” (8 p.m. and 9 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... “MasterChef” (8 p.m., Fox, TV-PG) ... “Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars” (9 p.m., Fox, TV-PG).
Late night
Due to the Writers Guild strike, all late-night shows are in repeats.
Jimmy Fallon welcomes Steve Martin, Martin Short, H.E.R., Mary McCartney and Adam Blackstone on “The Tonight Show” (11:35 p.m., NBC) ... Jason Bateman and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) visit “Late Night With Seth Meyers” (12:35 a.m., NBC).
