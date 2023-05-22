NBA: Playoffs-Boston Celtics at Miami Heat

Celtics guard Jaylen Brown helps up Jayson Tatum during the first half against the Heat in Sunday night’s Game 3 of the NBA Eastern Conference finals.

 USA TODAY SPORTS

In an NBA postseason filled with painful exits, the Boston Celtics are one loss away from leading the league in misery.

That might sound hyperbolic or melodramatic given that Boston is one of the final four teams left standing, and that it is competing in its fifth Eastern Conference finals in the past seven years. Of course, there are plenty of other teams with gnarly wounds, including the Philadelphia 76ers, Milwaukee Bucks and Phoenix Suns, to name three aspiring contenders that quickly fired their accomplished coaches once they were eliminated.