It’s not even a huge story anymore: Big-time college programs switch conferences nowadays the way most of us change our socks. It happened so much in the past week that it became hard to keep track of who was on the move and where they were moving.

Let’s recap: Oregon and Washington are abandoning the Pac-12 (10? 9? 6? 4?) to join the Big Ten. Once that conference recruits two more teams, which it will no doubt do in the not-too-distant future, it can call itself “the Big Ten Twice,” which will at least be accurate.