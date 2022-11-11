STREAMING ON Prime Video, the limited series “The English” reminds us just how visually powerful and austere Westerns could be. At their height, or at least before their decline, they blended the grandeur of American myth with the minimalist and surreal experimentation of filmmakers playing with vast scenery and sudden violence. It’s no coincidence that the midcentury heyday of Westerns like “The Searcher” was also the era of Chuck Jones’ surreal “Roadrunner” cartoons.

Almost everything about “The English” is pared down to the essentials. An aristocratic Englishwoman, Lady Cornelia Locke (Emily Blunt), has traveled to the barren plains of the Midwest with the all-consuming desire to kill the man who murdered her child. There she runs into any number of bad hombres, some in the employ of her intended target. She also encounters the taciturn Eli Whipp (Chaske Spencer), a Pawnee ex-Cavalry scout, loner and exile, despised by his own people for collaborating with the White man, or “the English,” as the Pawnees have come to call all encroaching settlers. Their journey together allows for a meditation on the American landscape, gruesome genocidal racism and violence — along with a growing bond that transcends race, culture and history.