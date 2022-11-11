STREAMING ON Prime Video, the limited series “The English” reminds us just how visually powerful and austere Westerns could be. At their height, or at least before their decline, they blended the grandeur of American myth with the minimalist and surreal experimentation of filmmakers playing with vast scenery and sudden violence. It’s no coincidence that the midcentury heyday of Westerns like “The Searcher” was also the era of Chuck Jones’ surreal “Roadrunner” cartoons.
Almost everything about “The English” is pared down to the essentials. An aristocratic Englishwoman, Lady Cornelia Locke (Emily Blunt), has traveled to the barren plains of the Midwest with the all-consuming desire to kill the man who murdered her child. There she runs into any number of bad hombres, some in the employ of her intended target. She also encounters the taciturn Eli Whipp (Chaske Spencer), a Pawnee ex-Cavalry scout, loner and exile, despised by his own people for collaborating with the White man, or “the English,” as the Pawnees have come to call all encroaching settlers. Their journey together allows for a meditation on the American landscape, gruesome genocidal racism and violence — along with a growing bond that transcends race, culture and history.
Some may suggest that any contemporary Western must be compared to the very popular “Yellowstone,” but as its cinematography makes the most of stunning emptiness, I was more stuck by this film’s similarities to “The Mandalorian,” another deceptively simple story that never gets in the way of its alluring canvas.
Just as “The Mandalorian” offers nods to the “Star Wars” universe, “The English” plays with the tropes and cliches of the Western movie. Look for Toby Jones (“The Detectorists”) in the first episode as a sly and diminutive stagecoach driver who would not be out of place on an episode of “Wagon Train.”
“The English” is directed by Hugo Blick (“The Honourable Woman”).
• There are probably worse ideas than casting James Corden as a romantic lead, but I can’t think of many. Also streaming on Prime, the six-episode series “Mammals” stars Corden as Jamie, an award-winning chef whose life is upended when he discovers that his sultry French wife Amandine (Melia Kreiling) has been unfaithful — and rather enthusiastically so. It’s not surprising how this might be devastating, but it takes a real leap of faith to imagine that they would be a couple in the first place.
The puppy-dog overenthusiasm that serves Corden so well in “Carpool Karaoke” segments is unbearable here. At one point, he interrupts a hospital bedside vigil with an awkward observation about the size of a whale’s penis.
It’s not all Corden’s fault. The show announces its cuteness in the opening moments, when we hear Louis Armstrong’s version of “La Vie en Rose,” a sentimental number heard in countless romcoms. At another moment, Jamie shouts when he sees a whale from his seaside cottage. At the same time, he spots singer Tom Jones — yes, Tom Jones — sitting in a chair next door. Why? Just because.
Help yourself.
• “Mythic Quest” returns for a third season on Apple TV+.
Other highlights
• Luke Bryan joins Cedric the Entertainer on a Veterans Day episode of “The Greatest @Home Videos” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-PG).
• A pop singer returns to her quaint hometown and meets her ex in the 2022 romance “In Merry Measure” (9 p.m., Hallmark).
• Sports talk goes “Back on the Record With Bob Costas” (11 p.m., HBO, TV-14).
Cult choice
Facing a family crisis, a boy (Woody Norman) and his uncle (Joaquin Phoenix) embark on a road trip in the 2021 drama “C’Mon C’Mon” (8 p.m., TMC), directed by Mike Mills.
Series notes
An anti-anxiety elixir on “Lopez vs. Lopez” (8 p.m., NBC, TV-PG) ... “WWE Friday Night SmackDown” (8 p.m., Fox, TV-PG) ... “Shark Tank” (8 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) ... A 1997 bout marks a return to the ring on “Young Rock” (8:30 p.m., NBC, TV-14).
Bode requests a transfer on the eve of an epic blaze on “Fire Country” (9 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14) ... “Dateline” (9 p.m., NBC) ... “20/20” (9 p.m., ABC).
Late night
Jimmy Fallon welcomes Sylvester Stallone, Linda Cardellini and Louis Tomlinson on “The Tonight Show” (11:35 p.m., NBC) ... Daniel Radcliffe, “Weird Al” Yankovic, Kerry Condon, Kurt Vile and the Violators and Dena Tauriello visit “Late Night With Seth Meyers” (12:35 a.m., NBC, r) ... Tyra Banks, Yvonne Orji and David Blaine appear on “The Late Late Show With James Corden” (12:35 a.m., CBS, r).
DEAR ABBY: My daughter is about to turn 14 and wants to get a job. We just found out that in our state, 14- and 15-year-olds can work if they get a permit. I’m very concerned. I tried negotiating with her by telling her that her dad and I will give her a job at home and pay her, but she insi…
DEAR HELOISE: With the holidays upon us, I love having a big dinner at my home for my family and friends. We have the adult’s table and the children’s table. For the children’s table, I cover it with thick white paper that comes on a roll and tape it down under the edges of the table. Then, …