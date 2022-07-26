If you follow comedian and writer Alison Leiby or pastry chef Natasha Pickowicz on Instagram, you’ve seen it: A sandwich fat as a softball, an explosion of green leaves and sprouts, with a stripe of beige (usually turkey and cheese), a few slices of avocado, and maybe some cucumber or something else with lots of crunch. It’s a salad in sandwich form, and it’s a signature of their long-lasting friendship.

It was late summer 2002 at Cornell University when the two first met on their way to a crew event. “Rowing brought us together, but after that one conversation, I just knew, OK, this person is going to be one of my best friends,” Leiby says.

Adapted from pastry chef Natasha Pickowicz and writer-comedian Alison Leiby.

