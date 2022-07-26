If you follow comedian and writer Alison Leiby or pastry chef Natasha Pickowicz on Instagram, you’ve seen it: A sandwich fat as a softball, an explosion of green leaves and sprouts, with a stripe of beige (usually turkey and cheese), a few slices of avocado, and maybe some cucumber or something else with lots of crunch. It’s a salad in sandwich form, and it’s a signature of their long-lasting friendship.
It was late summer 2002 at Cornell University when the two first met on their way to a crew event. “Rowing brought us together, but after that one conversation, I just knew, OK, this person is going to be one of my best friends,” Leiby says.
A year later, when they were both unceremoniously cut from Cornell’s rowing team, they soon realized they had a lot more in common than a desire to speed through water at a steady clip.
They started meeting up for lunch at a campus cafe called Cascadeli, where the sandwiches were big, thick, full of crunchy vegetables and wrapped in white butcher paper before being sliced in half.
The two share a dislike for soggy sandwiches, sandwich spreads — “We are not mayonnaise or mustard people,” Leiby says — bread that’s too strongly flavored or textured, and sandwiches with too much meat and cheese.
These sandwich preferences helped strengthen their relationship over the years. From freshman year on, they’d make their ideal sandwich — a bit of thinly sliced turkey, a little cheese, ripe avocado and a mountain of greens — in dorm and group house kitchens. After college, they both eventually ended up in New York City, and kept the sandwich tradition alive.
Like a relationship that you need to tend to, this is a sandwich that requires care. It only contains a few ingredients, so the texture and flavor of each matters.
Arugula and Avocado Sandwich with Turkey (Friendship Sandwich)
If you cannot have gluten, use a gluten-free bread or wrap.
No avocado? Skip it, or consider replacing it with a touch more cheese.
Not a meat eater? Omit the turkey. Add a smear of hummus for a little protein.
This sandwich doesn’t have a spread because of the creaminess of the avocado and cheese. That said, feel free to add one if you’d like.
4 thin slices Jewish rye bread, semolina bread or 2 thin and crusty sandwich rolls, split
1 ripe Hass avocado, pitted, peeled and sliced
2 ounces thinly sliced roasted turkey breast
Fine salt, to taste
Freshly ground black pepper, to taste
2 ounces (about 2 large handfuls) arugula, spinach, butter lettuce, Little Gem or a combination
1 ounce alfalfa sprouts
1 Persian cucumber, thinly sliced on a bias
2 ounces sharp cheddar cheese, thinly sliced
Pickles, for serving (optional)
Chips, preferably potato, for serving (optional)
On a cutting board, lay the bread out. Top one slice, or one half of the roll, with a few slices of avocado. Top the avocado with half of the turkey and lightly season with salt and pepper. Layer on half of the greens, sprouts, cucumber, and lightly season with more salt and pepper. Top with slices of cheddar. Place another slice of bread atop the cheddar, and press down gently to help secure the bread to the fillings. Repeat with remaining ingredients to make the second sandwich.
Slice each sandwich in half and serve, with pickles and chips on the side, if desired.
Adapted from Natasha Pickowicz and Alison Leiby.
