Ron DeSantis
Venue: Alpine Grove Banquet Facility, Hollis
Event: Campaign speech and town hall meeting
Crowd size: 300-plus
Introduction: Kate Day, former official, NH Federation of Republican Women
Length: 1 hour, 31 minutes (speech and questions)
Main theme: Florida is great under DeSantis.
What he said: “Actually, these Republicans, a lot of them are attacking me for standing up for the kids and the parents vis a vis Disney.”
Number of ovations: 53
First allusion to Trump: At 31:51 of speech
References to Trump: 2
Best line about Trump: “If (the 2024 election) is about relitigating things that happened two, three years ago, we’re gonna lose.”
Donald Trump
Venue: Grappone Conference Center, Concord
Event: Keynote speaker at Lilac Luncheon
Crowd: 400-plus
Introduction: Elizabeth Girard, president, NH Federation of Republican Women
Length: 57 minutes (remarks)
Main theme: The final battle
What he said: “I hear this is the largest one (Lilac Luncheon) ever, and none of the candidates that will follow me will top it, I’m sure.”
Number of ovations: 70
First allusion to DeSantis: 90 seconds into the speech
References to DeSantis: 7
Best line about DeSantis: “Why are you attacking him (@RonDesantis)? It’s because he is in second place. We don’t attack the third, fourth, fifth. Keep coming up to Number 2, and we send you back to the dry cleaners.”
