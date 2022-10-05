YOU HAVE TO GIVE “The Real Love Boat” (9 p.m., CBS, TV-14) some credit for perverse ingenuity. The new reality TV spectacle honors the cheesy chestnut by turning it inside out.
Rather than simply remake the old show (something UPN did badly back in 1998, starring Robert Urich), “Boat” basically turns the old ship into a setting for a pastiche of “The Bachelor” and “The Amazing Race.”
The ship sets sail with a bevy of willing singles out to find a love connection. Along the way, they must compete in little challenges as the boat travels from one tourist destination to the next. New singles embark at every stop, adding to the collective eye candy and offering complications and competition for would-be couples.
The closest we get to the old scripted series is the crew, consisting of unknown actors seemingly cast for their resemblance to the original captain, bartender, etc. Married celebrity couple Rebecca Romijn and Jerry O’Connell oversee the action and introduce new singles. Both were slated to host a daytime CBS talk show some seven years back, so they have a history of working together.
At a time when prime-time game shows put the emphasis on celebrity participants, this “Boat” returns to the earliest days of reality TV and keeps the spotlight on amateur participants. That’s odd, because the original appeal of “The Love Boat” was to see B-list celebrities stick their heads into the ship’s lifesaver.
Fortunately, nobody’s messed with the theme song. Sung by actor Jack Jones with a disco beat, the original inspired a generation of Bill Murray-esque performers to bray at the top of their lungs. You can sing like a moose, but still convince yourself you can master it. “Come on board! We’re expecting youuuu!”
• The recent coverage of Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral and the prolonged period of ceremony and mourning cast the British royal family in the kindest light. You knew that wouldn’t last. Another shoe drops with a rather rude thud with the 2022 documentary “Prince Andrew: Banished,” streaming on Peacock.
The film begins and ends with reminders of Andrew’s many links to the Jeffrey Epstein scandal and attendant child-trafficking charges and also offers an encyclopedic catalog of Andrew’s history of controversy and gaffes.
Andrew emerges not as a royal bad boy, but as a sheltered, pampered prince too stupid, greedy and privileged to realize just how badly he has botched his situation. After a television interview intended to “clear the air” about Epstein went sideways in all the worst ways, Andrew told his doting mother, Queen Elizabeth II, that it had gone well. He hasn’t a clue. “Banished” suggests that his oblivious entitlement made Andrew a sitting duck for a predator like Epstein.
The juiciest, or saddest, details to emerge come from former employees and royal guards whom Andrew treated with disrespect. One reveals that in addition to Andrew’s habit of womanizing, cursing at the help and associating with “sketchy” foreign oligarchs, he has a teddy bear fetish. Woe be unto the maid who cannot properly arrange the more than 40 stuffed creatures he keeps on his hotel room bed!
• The staff is of two minds on the treatment of a paranoid on “Chicago Med” (8 p.m., NBC, TV-14).
• “Rivers of Life” (8 p.m., PBS, TV-PG, check local listings) glides down the Danube.
• A movie theater is engulfed in flames on “Chicago Fire” (9 p.m., NBC, TV-14).
• “NOVA” (9 p.m., PBS, TV-14, check local listings) explores efforts to end HIV in America.
• Bologna, Italy, offers culinary challenges on “The Amazing Race” (10 p.m., CBS, TV-PG).
• Drugstore cowboys on “Chicago P.D.” (10 p.m., NBC, TV-14).
• Gone without a trace on “Big Sky” (10 p.m., ABC, TV-14).
Estranged siblings return to the family ranch to care for their ailing father in the 2021 indie drama “Montana Story” (9 p.m., Showcase).
“Survivor” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14) ... “The Masked Singer” (8 p.m., Fox, TV-PG) ... Mark needs his driver’s license on “The Conners” (8 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) ... Beverly’s meltdown on “The Goldbergs” (8:30 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).
“Lego Masters” (9 p.m., Fox, TV-PG) ... Troubadours open doors on “Abbott Elementary” (9 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) ... Income brackets loom large on “Home Economics” (9:30 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).
Dr. Anthony Fauci and Cody Keenan are booked on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” (11:35 p.m., CBS) ... Jimmy Fallon welcomes Reese Witherspoon, Kevin Nealon and Sabrina Wu on “The Tonight Show” (11:35 p.m., NBC) ... Kelly Ripa, Fred Armisen, Ana Fabrega, Julio Torres and Ashley McBryde visit “Late Night With Seth Meyers” (12:35 a.m., NBC).