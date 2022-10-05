YOU HAVE TO GIVE “The Real Love Boat” (9 p.m., CBS, TV-14) some credit for perverse ingenuity. The new reality TV spectacle honors the cheesy chestnut by turning it inside out.

Rather than simply remake the old show (something UPN did badly back in 1998, starring Robert Urich), “Boat” basically turns the old ship into a setting for a pastiche of “The Bachelor” and “The Amazing Race.”