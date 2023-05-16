FEATURING ONE of the more poetic titles, the “American Masters” (9 p.m., PBS, TV-MA, check local listings) documentary “Nam June Paik: Moon Is the Oldest TV” profiles a visionary conceptual artist. Paik is considered the first to see television, the mundane appliance that brought Walter Cronkite and “The Beverly Hillbillies” into one’s home, as a medium for challenging abstraction.
He was a pioneer in using magnets and other instruments to literally “mess” with the medium and create mesmerizing imagery on cathode ray tubes. His museum installations in the 1960s and ’70s might include dozens of sets, challenging patrons who had never before considered that the mere “boob tube” might be a vessel for visual art on the level of painting or sculpture.
In addition to his video installations, he was a challenging conceptual artist who engaged in performance pieces decades before they became widely known or accepted. As one expert observes here, Paik worked in art forms for which there was no known market. And living as a totally wired (and thoroughly starving) “outsider” artist may have inspired him to visionary thinking. As did his status as a Korean immigrant in an art world dominated by Western chauvinism and Euro-centric assumptions.
He was among the first to write about the possibilities of an “electronic superhighway,” a term later adapted — most notably by Vice President Al Gore — when discussing the possibilities of the fledgling internet. Paik also envisioned a world where media would change from mass consumption, where hundreds of millions might be reached by one channel or network, to a universe where everyone created and curated their own private channels. Paik (1932-2006) died before the wide circulation of the iPhone, but he anticipated social media and the era of the “selfie.”
• The three-part documentary “Angel City” (9 p.m., HBO, TV-PG) will air nightly through Thursday. It takes its name from its subject, a Los Angeles-based team in the National Women’s Soccer League. City is notable in that it is largely owned and managed by women — among them Natalie Portman, Eva Longoria, Mia Hamm and Serena Williams. Portman is also a producer of this series.
Anyone who says a series about the behind-the-scenes goings-on of a soccer club couldn’t be mined for inspiration, emotions and entertainment has never heard of “Ted Lasso.”
• If “Angel City” accentuates the hopes and achievements of strong women engaged in business and teamwork, Netflix’s documentary “Anna Nicole Smith: You Don’t Know Me” continues celebrity culture’s fascination with the weak, the vulnerable and the self-destructive.
• When a casino tycoon is found dead, all evidence points to an overdose. But when his fortune goes missing, new motives emerge on “Blood & Money” (10 p.m., CNBC, TV-14).
• A proud and protective Indian-born mother offers standup comedy about the differences between her culture and that of Americans in the special “Zarna Garg: One in a Billion,” streaming on Prime Video.
Other highlights
• A hero (Dwayne Johnson) assumes the powers of ancient Egyptian gods in the 2022 DC Comics adaptation “Black Adam” (6:50 p.m., HBO).
• An epidemic of teen overdoses points to a tainted batch of narcotics on “FBI” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14).
• Owen’s brother needs help on the season finale of “9-1-1: Lone Star” (8 p.m., Fox, TV-14). As noted in yesterday’s column, while “9-1-1” will migrate to ABC next season, this spinoff, starring Rob Lowe, has been renewed and will remain on Fox.
• The hospitality business can be murder on “FBI: International” (9 p.m., CBS, TV-14).
• The late Ray Liotta plays twin gangsters in the movie-length 2021 “Sopranos” prequel “The Many Saints of Newark” (9 p.m., HBO Signature).
• A missing migrant teen may have evidence against a smuggler on “FBI: Most Wanted” (10 p.m., CBS, TV-14).
Cult choice
James Mason portrays a stern, authoritarian working-class father losing control of his household, notably his teenage daughter (Susan George), in the 1970 adaptation of the stage drama “Spring and Port Wine” (8 p.m., TCM).
Series notes
On two episodes of “Night Court” (NBC, r, TV-PG): podcast envy (8 p.m.); family bonding (8:30 p.m.) ... “Jeopardy! Masters” (8 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) ... “The Wall” (9 p.m., NBC, TV-PG) ... “Judge Steve Harvey” (9 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) ... “Weakest Link” (10 p.m., NBC, TV-PG) ... “Celebrity Family Feud” (10 p.m., ABC, r, TV-14)
Late night
Note: Due to the Writers Guild strike, late night shows have halted production. “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” (11:35 p.m., CBS); “The Tonight Show” (11:35 p.m., NBC); “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” (11:35 p.m., ABC) and “Late Night With Seth Meyers” (12:35 a.m., NBC) will schedule repeats.
