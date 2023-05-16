FEATURING ONE of the more poetic titles, the “American Masters” (9 p.m., PBS, TV-MA, check local listings) documentary “Nam June Paik: Moon Is the Oldest TV” profiles a visionary conceptual artist. Paik is considered the first to see television, the mundane appliance that brought Walter Cronkite and “The Beverly Hillbillies” into one’s home, as a medium for challenging abstraction.

He was a pioneer in using magnets and other instruments to literally “mess” with the medium and create mesmerizing imagery on cathode ray tubes. His museum installations in the 1960s and ’70s might include dozens of sets, challenging patrons who had never before considered that the mere “boob tube” might be a vessel for visual art on the level of painting or sculpture.