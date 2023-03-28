TONIGHT’S “American Experience” (9 p.m., PBS, TV-14, check local listings) recalls two separate histories — one well-documented, and another only recently coming to light. It captures a moment that may be recalled as the last flowering of 1960s idealism as well as a time when the seeds of discord were sown, expanding division in society that we still experience to this day.

“The Movement and the ‘Madman’” offers a wealth of period footage and interviews about events in 1969. Having been elected president in 1968 promising a “secret plan” to end the war in Vietnam, Richard Nixon entered office surrounded by great expectations. Morton Halperin remembers joining his former Harvard colleague Henry Kissinger to advise the president on foreign policy. Early in 1969, Halperin and others were surprised to learn that Nixon’s so-called secret plan involved the threat of greatly escalating the bombing campaign against North Vietnam and even included threats of nuclear brinkmanship with the USSR in the hopes that the Communist superpower could bring its junior partner North Vietnam to heel.