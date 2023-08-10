Boston's Masataka Yoshida, left, holds up the ball that the Kansas City Royals' Kyle Isbel, not pictured, hit into an "Out" light on Fenway Park's Green Monster. Notice the smashed light behind Masataka. The play resulted in a ground-rule double for Isbel.
BOSTON — The old saying is true, apparently: When you go to the ballpark, you’re never sure what you’re going to see.
You’ve heard of balls being hit over and off the famed Green Monster, the 37-foot-high left field wall at Fenway Park? Now, there’s a case of a ball being hit into the wall.
In the second inning of Tuesday’s game between the Red Sox and Kansas City Royals, Kansas City outfielder Kyle Isbel hit a line drive to left. Red Sox outfielder Masataka Yoshida made a leaping attempt at the ball, but couldn’t glove it as it sailed past him.
The ball then struck one of the red lights on the left field scoreboard that keeps track of the number of outs — and disappeared.
A mystified Yoshida, playing in his first season at Fenway, had expected the ball to carom back to him. Instead, he was unsure where the ball ended up, until further inspecting the wall and discovering that it had become embedded in the wall. Yoshida then gestured for a timeout, signaling to the umpires that he couldn’t access the ball.
“Finally, something going our way, I guess,” manager Alex Cora joked after the Sox won, 4-3. “I’ve never seen that. Not even in BP. We go over the rules and they always talk about if the ball gets stuck in the Monster. I’m like, ‘That’s not gonna happen.’ But it did.”
The umpiring crew awarded Isbel a ground-rule double, with Matt Duffy, who had had been on first base when the ball was hit, advancing to third.
Red Sox starter Nick Pivetta then retired Maikel Garcia on a flyout to right, escaping without further damage.
If only the left field scoreboard could say the same.
DEAR ABBY: My brother is 53. He has one child, my 12-year-old nephew, “Conner.” Our father was difficult, and neither of us has many happy memories of times we shared with him. Perhaps in response to this, my brother seems incapable of socializing without his son. Many times, he suggests out…
DEAR HELOISE: Regarding the letter on wilted veggies, I choose to put them in the freezer. When I am making a stew, a soup or even a canned meal, I add some of these so that nothing gets wasted, especially tomatoes gone soft. When cooking rice or pasta, I make extra and freeze so that they c…
WASHINGTON — The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday agreed to hear a challenge by President Joe Biden’s administration to the legality of OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma’s bankruptcy settlement, putting on hold a deal that would shield its wealthy Sackler family owners from lawsuits over their rol…
WASHINGTON — U.S. prosecutors on Thursday asked a federal judge to begin former President Donald Trump’s trial on charges of trying to overturn his 2020 election loss to Democrat Joe Biden on Jan. 2, 2024.
KAHULUI, Hawaii — A wildfire that swept through the resort town of Lahaina on Hawaii’s Maui island has killed at least 36 people, authorities said, leaving behind smoldering ruins and forcing thousands to flee the onetime capital of the Hawaiian Kingdom.
PUERTO CASADO, Paraguay — Early one morning in July of last year, about 30 Paraguayan anti-narcotics officers flew into a vast wooded wilderness known as the Chaco to raid five airplane landing strips used by drug traffickers.