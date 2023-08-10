MATTHEW BRODERICK leads a large ensemble cast in “Painkiller,” the six-part Netflix series and the latest scripted effort to explore the corporate culture that led to the decision to market and manufacture Oxycontin, a highly addictive painkiller that spawned an opioid epidemic and claimed hundreds of thousands of lives.

The story of Purdue Pharma, its decision to specifically target regions of the United States where mining and logging industries created a ready market for pain relief and its ability to essentially bribe an FDA agent and get around the federal regulation of painkillers, was explored in the acclaimed 2021 series “Dopesick,” streaming on Hulu.