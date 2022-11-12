WHO KNEW PEOPLE had so many opinions about the big fat guy? Streaming on HBO Max Saturday, the 2022 documentary “Santa Camp” travels to New Hampshire, where the New England Santa Society has established a summer training camp for town and mall Santas. And along the way, they encounter people who have very different ideas about the big guy behind so many Christmas memories.

At first, “Camp” has a jolly vibe. The New England society consists mostly of retired white guys who grow their own beards and don’t need a pillow to fatten up. They share stories about crying children and tiny tots who’ve had little accidents on their lap.