Director Cecil B. DeMille turns the Book of Exodus into a love-triangle melodrama with the 1956 Biblical epic “The Ten Commandments” (7 p.m. Saturday, ABC, TV-G) starring Charlton Heston, Yul Brenner and Anne Baxter. A huge supporting cast includes Edward G. Robinson, Yvonne De Carlo (“The Munsters”) and Vincent Price.

A Holy Week television tradition for decades, this version is DeMille’s second “Ten Commandments.” His first silent epic was the highest-grossing film of 1923 — 100 years ago.