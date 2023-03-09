It’s an issue that divides people of all ages and genders, both introverts and extroverts: When, if ever, is it OK to talk on a plane?
If planes had an equivalent to the quiet car on trains, we wouldn’t be here. But in the air, there are no such parameters keeping us on the same page — save the law banning passengers from making calls on U.S. flights (thank God). Many people would appreciate a plane-wide mute button, but others welcome the opportunity to connect with their travel companion or seatmate.
“I think some of the nicest conversations can actually arise with fellow travelers,” says Thomas P. Farley, an etiquette expert, speaker and author. “I have people in my life who I have met on airplanes a decade or two ago who remain friends.”
And so we’re left with a nation divided, the in-flight chatters and those who loathe them. The only way to keep things civil is to establish some ground rules. Some of them already exist unspoken, but just in case, we’ll spell them out.
Acknowledge the crew
When you board your flight, you may notice workers wearing uniforms: flight attendants, pilots, gate agents, aircraft cleaners and bag handlers. Those are human beings, remember, and they make your flight possible. The bare minimum is to acknowledge their existence.
You can keep it simple: eye contact, hello, goodbye and, especially, thank you. “Just be kind,” Whitmore says.
Greet your seatmates
If your seatmate is a stranger, they’re still a stranger you’ll be sitting with shoulder-to-shoulder the entire flight, pressed together like a sentient panini. It’s bizarre not to say hello in such intimate quarters. Go ahead and soften the tension with a quick hello. Anything additional is optional.
Look for cues to chat
Should you be feeling social — it’s fare game to engage with your neighbor at the beginning and end of your flight. Plenty of travelers are down to chat, and plenty more think doing so is akin to committing a crime.
Look for signs to distinguish one group from the other. They can be obvious: headphones in, eye mask on, a T-shirt that says “don’t talk to me.”
Keep your voice down
A plane is not a private place. It’s shared, similar to a doctor’s office or a museum. Keep that in mind when talking, and use a hushed voice over a booming one to respect the travelers around you.
There is an exception: “Speak up when you’re dealing with a flight attendant,” Farley says.
Keep conversations close
To keep conversation quiet, engage with your immediate neighbors only. When you start shouting across rows, “you start to hold the rest of the plan hostage to your conversation,” Farley says.
If you are one of those nightmare pairs who book the aisle and window seat, leaving a stranger stuck in the middle, for the love of all things holy please do not talk over them.
Keep it PG
When it comes to what to talk about, Whitmore has a good rule of thumb. “Don’t share anything that you wouldn’t want posted on the front page of The Washington Post,” she says.
What you’re comfortable sharing is open to interpretation, but at the very least, limit explicit content, from topics to profanity. It’s not the end of the world for other adults to hear your dirty secrets, but it’s a courtesy to keep them to yourself.
Calls: quick, quiet and essential
As the age of unplugging comes to an end, it’s easier than ever to make and receive calls while you travel. While you’re not allowed to talk on the phone in-flight, you may be tempted to pick up a call before or after takeoff.
If you must answer it (maybe you’re expecting news from a doctor, or a loved one needs help), “avoid cell yell,” Whitmore says. “Keep your voice to a conversational tone . . . and keep the call brief.”
And please, no speaker phone. Ever.
No talking on a red eye
A red eye is torture, usually booked because it can save you time or money but never worth its physical and emotional toll. Red-eye passengers are fighting to get the worst sleep of their lives, don’t make it harder on them by talking.
