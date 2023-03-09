It’s an issue that divides people of all ages and genders, both introverts and extroverts: When, if ever, is it OK to talk on a plane?

If planes had an equivalent to the quiet car on trains, we wouldn’t be here. But in the air, there are no such parameters keeping us on the same page — save the law banning passengers from making calls on U.S. flights (thank God). Many people would appreciate a plane-wide mute button, but others welcome the opportunity to connect with their travel companion or seatmate.