THE 2023 MTV Video Music Awards (8 p.m., MTV, CMT, Comedy Central, MTV2, Nickelodeon, Paramount, VH1) air once again. Highlights include the presentation of the Video Vanguard Award to international star Shakira, a staple of the VMAs since 2000. Another familiar face being honored, Sean “Diddy” Combs will receive the Global Icon Award. He is also nominated for four other awards this year, including two for Best Collaboration, as well as Best Hip-Hop Video and Best R&B Video.

Diddy joins Blackpink, Doja Cat, Kim Petras, Miley Cyrus, Nicki Minaj, Olivia Rodrigo, Sam Smith, Shakira and SZA among the most nominated contenders. Taylor Swift leads with eight nominations.