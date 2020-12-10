EVERY GENERATION gets the desert island fantasy it deserves. Amazon Prime begins streaming “The Wilds,” a 10-episode mystery aimed at young adults.
Comparisons to “Lost” are both obvious and a bit unfair. The use of the castaway story to explore deeper themes dates back as far as Daniel Defoe’s 1719 novel “Robinson Crusoe” and Shakespeare’s “The Tempest.”
“The Wilds” unfolds in flashbacks as police interrogate different high-school-age young women who had been stranded on a remote island after a plane crash. All of them were gifted and smart, from families affluent enough to send them to a women’s empowerment weekend called “The Dawn of Eve” in Hawaii.
As in many YA novels, the characters reflect archetypes. There’s the princess, the brain, the driven jock, the Christian girl, the angry, heavy-set antistylist. Don’t forget the twins.
“The Wilds” makes no effort to hide its contrivances, yet remains compelling and bingeable. While it unfolds with separate stories, the narration unfolds in an omniscient fashion. And while much is made of the “traumas” that beset these rich girls both before and during their island misadventure, they are uniformly articulate and remarkably self-aware for angsty teens.
Rachel Griffiths stars as one of the girls’ parent, a force behind “The Dawn of Eve.” I won’t say more.
While watching this, I recalled an old ABC show called “The New People,” which debuted in September 1969. It was about a planeload of young people stranded on an island that conveniently housed an abandoned but well-stocked military base. Rather than descend into “Lord of the Flies”-style savagery, “The New People” contemplate an Aquarian dream. It was only a month after Woodstock.
This contrasts with the young women on “The Wilds,” sent on a journey of “self-discovery” on their parents’ dime and still very much under their thumbs. The puppet strings grow stronger as the story continues, but I don’t want to spoil things here.
In the opening flashback to the crash, the very first thing a girl does after nearly drowning is to search in vain for her phone.
• Streaming holiday specials include “A Trash Truck Christmas” (Netflix) and “High School Musical: The Musical: The Holiday Special” (Disney+).
• A documentary made more relevant by the 2020 collapse of the box office, “Going Attractions: The Definitive Story of the Movie Palace” (10 p.m., TCM) glances back at 100 years of moving picture exhibitors, from nickelodeons to vast picture palaces later cut up into multiplexes.
Holiday movies and highlights
• Ten choral groups participate on “The Christmas Caroler Challenge” (8 p.m., CW, TV-PG).
• Not even Tom Hanks can redeem the 2004 picture-book adaptation “The Polar Express” (8 p.m., AMC, TV-G) from its creepy special effects.
• A holiday rental unravels in the 2019 comedy “’Twas the Chaos Before Christmas” (8 p.m., BET, TV-PG).
• Nobody counts calories on three helpings of “Christmas Cookie Challenge” (8 p.m., Food, TV-G).
• Dad’s B&B needs a good review in the 2020 romance “Five Star Christmas” (8 p.m., Hallmark, TV-G).
• A corporate climber succumbs to hometown charms in the 2020 romance “Inn Love by Christmas” (8 p.m., Lifetime, TV-PG).
Other highlights
• The 2014 documentary “Marsha Hunt’s Sweet Adversity” (8 p.m., TCM) profiles an actress whose life and career were derailed by the Hollywood blacklist of the 1950s.
• “Craft in America” (9 p.m., PBS, TV-PG, check local listings) returns for a 12th season.
• Father knows best on “Blue Bloods” (10 p.m., CBS, TV-14).
Cult choice
Hardly a holiday movie, “The Godfather Part II” (6:30 p.m., BBC America, TV-MA) flashes back to December 1941, as hot-headed Sonny sputters about Pearl Harbor ruining “Pop’s birthday” while ordering Connie to show Carlo the tree.
Series notes
Weapons of mass destruction on “MacGyver” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14) ... Jane Lynch hosts “Weakest Link” (8 p.m., NBC, r, TV-PG) ... “WWE Friday Night SmackDown” (8 p.m., Fox, TV-PG) ... Healthy desserts on “Shark Tank” (8 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).
Bungle in the jungle on “Magnum P.I.” (9 p.m., CBS, TV-14) ... “Dateline” (9 p.m., NBC, TV-PG) ... “20/20” (9 p.m., ABC).
Late night
Jimmy Fallon welcomes Kristen Bell, Sienna Miller, Kelly Clarkson and Brett Eldredge on “The Tonight Show” (11:35 p.m., NBC) ... Barack Obama and Zac Brown Band appear on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” (11:35 p.m., ABC, r).
Ethan Hawke and Lewis Black visit “Late Night With Seth Meyers” (12:35 a.m., NBC, r) ... Armie Hammer and Surfaces appear on “The Late Late Show With James Corden” (12:35 a.m., CBS, r).