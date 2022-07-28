A former social worker has been charged with a pattern of sexual assault after police alleged abuse of a 10-year-old in his care through his practice in Nashua, and state licensing documents allege another patient has alleged misconduct.
Mark Phillips, 56, of Hooksett, was arrested by Nashua police on Wednesday evening, according to a news release from the Nashua Police Department, and charged with a pattern of aggravated felonious sexual assault, and criminal threatening.
Police said they first received a report in late October 2021. A parent had reported concern about the way she saw Phillips touching her son, police said, a patient in Phillips' social work practice.
Over months of interviews with the victim, Nashua detectives said they came to believe Phillips sexually assaulted the child on several occasions, threatening him if he did not go along.
After his arrest, Phillips was released on his personal recognizance for arraignment Aug. 25 in Hillsborough Superior Court South.
Documents on file with the state Office of Licensure and Certification late last year detail the allegations against Phillips, and point to a second victim.
Phillips' license to practice was suspended about 10 days after Nashua police first received the report of abuse. In December, Phillips signed an agreement with the state agreeing to stop practicing as a social worker, though he denied all wrongdoing.
An attorney who represented Phillips in the licensing proceedings did not return a call requesting comment Thursday, and it was not immediately clear if Phillips was represented by another attorney.
Documents on file with the state Office of Professional Licensure and Certification detail the allegations against Phillips.
Phillips started seeing the patient in 2019, and was counseling him through early September 2021. The licensure office documents allege Phillips conducted "extra" therapy sessions with the boy on weekends, usually one to two hours but some visits lasting as long as six hours at his home in Hooksett.
At least once, Phillips and the boy went swimming in the Merrimack River, and the boy showered at Phillips' house, the licensing board documents state. The licensing investigation also stated that Phillips had groped the boy's genitals at least once.
The boy's mother noticed worrying behavior while he was under Phillips' care, the documents state.
In September 2021, the mother cancelled all future appointments with Phillips. The licensing office documents state Phillips texted the mother several times, asking her to call him. The mother told Phillips he was making her uncomfortable.
A few days later, Phillips showed up at the mother's house. The mother reported Phillips to his employer. A few weeks later, the state licensing board suspended Phillips' license.
After Phillips' license was suspended on Nov. 8, the Office of Professional Licensure and Certification received a second complaint. The documents are not specific about the nature of the complaint, only citing a section of state law that a mental health professional having sexual relations with a client or former client is considered professional misconduct.
Phillips signed a preliminary agreement with the state not to practice in December.
Lt. Peter Urban of the Nashua Police Department said the investigation has involved months of delicate interviews to get at the scope of the alleged abuse.
Urban said Nashua police urge any other potential victims or anyone with information to contact the Nashua Police Department at 603-594-3500 or the anonymous Crime Line at 603-589-1665.
