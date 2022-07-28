Nashua police badge
Courtesy Nashua Police Department

A former social worker has been charged with a pattern of sexual assault after police alleged abuse of a 10-year-old in his care through his practice in Nashua, and state licensing documents allege another patient has alleged misconduct. 

Mark Phillips, 56, of Hooksett, was arrested by Nashua police on Wednesday evening, according to a news release from the Nashua Police Department, and charged with a pattern of aggravated felonious sexual assault, and criminal threatening. 