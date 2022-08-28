The sheriff of Kent County in Maryland ordered his deputies to wear masks in court adorned with a thin blue line. That edict has now led to a convicted man getting a new trial.
“The most benign meaning that can reasonably be attributed to the thin blue line symbol is a pro-law enforcement message,” Maryland’s Court of Appeals ruled. “In a criminal trial, the display of a pro-law enforcement message in the courtroom is inappropriate.”
It was so inappropriate, the state’s highest court found in a 5-to-2 decision, that Everett Smith’s right to a fair trial was violated when he was convicted in 2020 of second-degree assault and child abuse after a physical fight against his teenage daughter.
The “thin blue line” is often invoked as a metaphor for police standing against societal chaos; in 2014, a flag was created that became a popular symbol in the pro-police “Blue Lives Matter” movement. Its meaning is ambiguous, connoting to some a respect for the law and others a racist refutation of the Black Lives Matter movement. The flag has been displayed in police stations but also used to assault police at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.
In 2019, Democratic Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich barred the flag from county buildings, prompting a rebuke from Republican Gov. Larry Hogan. In 2021, the Chief Judge of the District Court of Maryland banned the Blue Lives Matter symbol in courts under his jurisdiction.
At oral argument in June, Maryland public defender Michele D. Hall recalled watching the 2017 deadly far-right rally in Charlottesville on television and seeing “the Confederate flag, swastikas and the thin blue line carried by armed white supremacists.”
She added that “this was not the first time that the thin-blue-line symbol would feature prominently at white supremacist protests, nor would it be the last.”
A young mountain lion shot by police died in surgery at a California zoo on Friday, a zoo spokesperson said, after the animal was startled by a tranquilizer dart and jumped at an officer in a suburban neighborhood.
WASHINGTON -- A federal judge on Saturday said it was her "preliminary intent" to grant former President Donald Trump's request to appoint a special master to oversee a review of materials seized Aug. 8 from his Florida home during an FBI raid.
THE MASSIVE iron ship, the CS (Cable Ship) Faraday, embarked from Gravesend, England, a port at the mouth of the Thames estuary, at 10:20 a.m. on May 16, 1874. Its mission was to lay most of the underwater telegraph cable that would connect Nova Scotia with Rye, New Hampshire.
DEAR ABBY: My husband, “Alex,” and I are close friends with another couple who live out of state. During a virtual happy hour, our friend “Darlene” advised us that her brother “Roy” is moving to our area, and she suggested we become friends. She assumed my husband likes Roy. My husband answe…
It’s been years since I’ve been writing my Budget Vogue column and you, dear Budget Vogue fashionistas have seen me through camping with my children, budget travels to New York City, downsizing and the big move from a home of 21 years.
ARE YOU earning income apart from your main job? Perhaps you have a side gig. It could be through an app or an online platform. If so, you probably need to be aware of a tax reporting change that was part of the 2021 American Rescue Plan and took effect Jan. 1, 2022. This change requires thi…
Workers at a Chipotle Mexican Grill in Lansing, Michigan, voted to unionize Thursday, establishing the only union at the fast-food chain nationwide. The vote, which took place in the restaurant parking lot, was 11-to-3 with two contested ballots.