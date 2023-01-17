A man is missing after falling overboard during a fishing trip at sea, Hawaii police said.
Mark Knittle, 63, of Captain Cook, was fishing with a friend off Hunaunau early in the morning of Sunday, Jan. 15, when he “hooked an ahi,” according to a Facebook post from the Hawaii Police Department.
“The friend heard Knittle say, ‘the fish is huge,’ then saw Knittle go overboard into the water,” according to police.
The friend tried to grab the fishing line but missed, police said.
“Knittle was seen on the surface and disappeared within seconds,” police said.
The friend jumped in the water to find Knittle “but could not see him anywhere,” according to police.
Police said they launched a missing person investigation and that the Hawaii Fire Department and U.S. Coast guard was to be “conducting a continuous search for the next 72 hours.”
Ahi, also known as yellowfin tuna, can weigh more than 400 pounds. Knittle weighs 185 pounds, police said.
