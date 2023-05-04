FOOD-PASTA

Spaghetti with smoked salmon, lemon and peas.

 Photo for The Washington Post by Peggy Cormary

In her third cookbook, Pip Payne, a.k.a. the Slimming Foodie, writes that one of the biggest obstacles to eating healthy foods that you make at home is time.

It’s so true. In an effort to stop myself from going on autopilot and ordering out when I’m tired and hungry, I deleted food ordering apps from my phone so that I have to go to the app store and download them again. That extra step makes me stop and think about cooking something like this lovely, lemony pasta dish that is just right for spring but adaptable to any season — and it can use up leftovers and perishable odds and ends of produce.