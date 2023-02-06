Almost Flourless Chocolate Cake

Almost Flourless Chocolate Cake is simple to make and easy to love.

 Photo by Scott Suchman for The Washington Post

Rich but light, this dark chocolate cake is also almost flourless — and can be made gluten-free, too. It’s a one-bowl wonder that’s been shared between bakers for more than 20 years. I stumbled upon it in 2004 when I bought “Je Veux du Chocolat!” by Trish Deseine at Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport.

There’s no indication of precisely where or when the recipe originated, but it was introduced to an American audience in August 2004 when blogger and author Molly Wizenberg wrote about it. She called it “Kate’s Winning-Hearts-and-Minds Cake.” Indeed, it’s so simple, so good and so easy to love that it will certainly win your heart.

Adapted from "Je Veux du Chocolat!" by Trish Deseine (Marabout, 2002).