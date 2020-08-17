A softball tournament held Saturday pulled in over $5,000 to help people in abusive relationships and those who misuse substances.
The Jenna M. Pellegrini Memorial Softball Tournament is held each August around the time of her birthday. Pellegrini, who was stabbed to death on Jan. 27, 2017, would have been 36 years old on Tuesday.
Pellegrini, who left behind two children who now live in the Madison area, was staying with 48-year-old Christine Sullivan at 979 Meaderboro Road in Farmington. Both women were killed, allegedly by Timothy Verrill, 38.
Michael Pellegrini said that money raised will be distributed to the New Hampshire Coalition Against Domestic and Sexual Violence, HAVEN and SOS Recovery.
There were a number of people who turned out for the fourth annual softball tournament this weekend, including individual players who wanted to participate.
“We had two teams of single players that I put together,” Michael Pellegrini said. “It was a good turnout.”
Doug Pinette, of Weare, played in the tournament for the first time. He reconnected with Michael Pellegrini on Facebook and they had not seen each other since high school.
Pinette told Michael Pellegrini he did not know the details of what happened to Jenna until that day.
“I don’t know if I could do this,” Pinette said.
Jenna Pellegrini found her love for softball on the fields of the Barrington Youth Association Complex where the tournament is played. She was an avid softball player throughout her childhood and was on the team at Dover High School.
Verrill was put on trial for the double murder last fall, but a mistrial was declared after it was revealed that state police had not turned over all of the exculpatory evidence in the case.
Judge Mark Howard is still considering a motion filed by Verrill’s attorneys to dismiss the motion, according to a court official.