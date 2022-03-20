Defending Division I national champ UMass is one of three Hockey East schools that will compete in the NCAA hockey tournament.
Hockey East members UMass Lowell and Northeastern were among the other NCAA selections made Sunday night for the 16-team field. Regional competition starts Thursday and continues through the weekend at four sites. The Frozen Four is set for Thursday, April 7 at TD Garden in Boston, with the championship game set for Saturday, April 9 at the Garden.
The Minutemen, who beat UConn Saturday night for the Hockey East tournament title -- and the automatic NCAA bid -- will open defense of their crown 55 miles from their campus, in Worcester, Mass., on Friday at 6 p.m. against Big Ten tournament finalist Minnesota. The other Worcester matchup pits No. 3 overall seed Western Michigan against Northeastern.
Top overall seed Michigan, which beat Minnesota for the Big Ten tournament title, opens Friday in Allentown, Pa., against American International College, Atlantic Hockey's champ. Quinnipiac, the ECAC's best team during the regular season, will meet St. Cloud State in the other Allentown game.
Albany's regional features No. 2 overall seed Minnesota State against Harvard, which earned its bid by upsetting Quinnipiac in the ECAC final, and North Dakota against Notre Dame.
In Loveland, Colo. -- 51 miles from Denver -- No. 4 overall seed Denver will face UMass Lowell on Thursday. In the other Loveland game, Minnesota Duluth battles Michigan Tech.
Congress’ probe of the deadly Jan. 6, 2021, assault on the Capitol will reveal new details of that day’s events and may recommend new criminal penalties for officials who fail to uphold their duties, Representative Liz Cheney said on Sunday.
WASHINGTON — Sen. Richard Durbin on Sunday defended the record of Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson after Republican criticism of her handling of child pornography cases in judicial and policy roles.
LVIV, Ukraine — Russian and Ukrainian forces fought for control of the port city of Mariupol on Sunday, local authorities said, while Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky appealed to Israel for help in pushing back the Russian assault on his country.
The latest analysis of smoking habits among U.S. youths describes 2.55 million middle school and high school students as users of some type of tobacco product (combustible, smokeless or electronic). That equates to about 13% of high school students and 4% of middle school students.