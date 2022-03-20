Defending Division I national champ UMass is one of three Hockey East schools that will compete in the NCAA hockey tournament.

Hockey East members UMass Lowell and Northeastern were among the other NCAA selections made Sunday night for the 16-team field. Regional competition starts Thursday and continues through the weekend at four sites. The Frozen Four is set for Thursday, April 7 at TD Garden in Boston, with the championship game set for Saturday, April 9 at the Garden.

The Minutemen, who beat UConn Saturday night for the Hockey East tournament title -- and the automatic NCAA bid -- will open defense of their crown 55 miles from their campus, in Worcester, Mass., on Friday at 6 p.m. against Big Ten tournament finalist Minnesota. The other Worcester matchup pits No. 3 overall seed Western Michigan against Northeastern.

Top overall seed Michigan, which beat Minnesota for the Big Ten tournament title, opens Friday in Allentown, Pa., against American International College, Atlantic Hockey's champ. Quinnipiac, the ECAC's best team during the regular season, will meet St. Cloud State in the other Allentown game.

Albany's regional features No. 2 overall seed Minnesota State against Harvard, which earned its bid by upsetting Quinnipiac in the ECAC final, and North Dakota against Notre Dame.

In Loveland, Colo. -- 51 miles from Denver -- No. 4 overall seed Denver will face UMass Lowell on Thursday. In the other Loveland game, Minnesota Duluth battles Michigan Tech.

Allentown, Pa., Regional (Friday)

Michigan vs. AIC, 3 p.m.

Quinnipiac vs. St.Cloud State, 8 p.m.

Albany, N.Y., Regional (Thursday)

Minnesota State vs. Harvard, noon

North Dakota vs. Notre Dame, 6 p.m.

Loveland, Colo., Regional (Thursday)

Minnesota Duluth vs. Michigan Tech, 3 p.m.

Denver vs. UMass Lowell, 9 p.m.

Worcester, Mass., Regional (Friday)

Western Michigan vs. Northeastern, noon

Minnesota vs. UMass, 6 p.m.